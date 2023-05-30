Everything We Know About ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3

Sadly, Yellowjackets season 2 has come to an end—bringing some major plot twists and unexpected deaths with it. So how long do we have to wait until season 3? What might happen when we meet up with our favorite cannibalistic teens again? Here’s everything we know so far!

Yellowjackets season 3 cast: Who’s in Yellowjackets season 3?

We don’t have a firm cast list for Yellowjackets season 3 yet, but we can make some predictions.

In terms of the 1996 storyline, the following actors will likely reprise their roles as the ill-fated soccer team trapped in the wilderness:

Sophie Nélisse as Shauna

as Shauna Sophie Thatcher as Natalie

as Natalie Samantha Hanratty as Misty

as Misty Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa

as Taissa Courtney Eaton as Lottie

as Lottie Liv Hewson as Van

as Van Kevin Alves as Travis

as Travis Steven Krueger as Coach Ben

As for the 2021 storyline, we can probably expect to see these survivors and supporting cast members return:

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna

as Shauna Christina Ricci as Misty

as Misty Tawny Cypress as Taissa

as Taissa Simone Kessell as Lottie

as Lottie Lauren Ambrose as Van

as Van Sarah Desjardins as Shauna’s daughter Callie

as Shauna’s daughter Callie Warren Kole as Shauna’s husband Jeff

as Shauna’s husband Jeff Elijah Wood as “citizen detective” Walter

It’s a bit less likely that John Reynolds will return as Detective Matt Saracusa, seeing as the question of Adam’s murder seems to have been put to rest—but you never know. We might get treated to more of his bottomless smarm!

Yellowjackets season 3 plot: What’s the plot of Yellowjackets season 3?

We don’t know anything about the plot yet, but season 2 ended with some huge developments.

In the 1996 storyline, Javi is killed and eaten, while Natalie is crowned the new Antler Queen (although it’s not clear how long she’ll keep the title). However, Coach Ben—who’s been growing more fearful and detached from the team ever since he watched them eat Jackie—burns down the cabin after he figures out where Javi was hiding for most of the winter. The last time we see Ben, he’s making himself a new home in Javi’s geothermally-heated tree trunk. Now the team has lost its shelter, and Ben is out to get them. They’re also getting increasingly okay with hunting each other for food, so the cannibalism may pick up steam in season 3.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Natalie is dead by Misty’s hand, Lottie has been committed to a psychiatric hospital, and Shauna is seemingly off the hook for Adam’s murder. The loose ends seem to be pretty tied up … except for the fact that the spirit of the wilderness is still out there, and presumably still hungry. Plus, there’s the matter of Taissa’s family and career, and Van’s terminal cancer.

Yellowjackets season 3 release window: When does Yellowjackets season 3 come out?

Unfortunately, because of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ failure to offer TV writers a fair wage for their work, the Writers Guild of America is on strike. That means that development of Yellowjackets season 3 was shut down after only one day in the writers’ room, as showrunner Ashley Lyle announced on Twitter.

Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong ✊? — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 2, 2023

Because of AMPTP’s failure to negotiate in good faith with WGA, it may be quite some time before we get Yellowjackets season 3. Filming for seasons 1 and 2 took roughly six months each, but that was after development was complete, and judging from Lyle’s statement, development on season 3 still has a long way to go. For now, all we Yellowjackets fans can do is wait, and hope for a fair deal for WGA.

