Here’s a Running Tally of All the Deaths in ‘Yellowjackets’

For horror fans, Yellowjackets is a gloriously bloody supernatural thriller. The death toll is getting so high, though, that it can be hard to keep track of who’s still alive. Never fear—we’ll help you keep it all straight. Here’s the current body count in Yellowjackets.

The initial plane crash victims

The plane crash claims several lives immediately. One team member dies when she’s impaled by a part of the plane. Another burns to death. The flight crew is also killed. At first, Travis and Javi’s father, Coach Bill, is missing, but the team later finds his body in a tree.

Travis

Season 1 starts off with an event that becomes more heartbreaking in retrospect, as we get to know the character: Travis, one of the survivors of the team’s ordeal in the wilderness, is found hanging outside of his home. Natalie and Misty find his body, and Lottie later tells Natalie that Travis tried to asphyxiate himself to appease the spirit of the wilderness, but died when the crane malfunctioned.

Did Travis actually die from a botched attempt at appeasing the wilderness? Did the wilderness kill him because it demanded a full sacrifice? Is Lottie telling the whole truth about the situation? I wonder.

Adam Martin

After Shauna starts having an affair with Adam, the artist she meets when she rear-ends his car, she realizes that he’s the one blackmailing her and the other survivors. After confronting him in his studio, Shauna stabs him, and then enlists Misty, Taissa, and Natalie to help her get rid of the body.

Joke’s on Shauna, though—it’s actually her husband Jeff who was blackmailing everyone. She killed Adam for nothing.

Laura Lee

Laura Lee’s death was one of the moments that made it clear that there’s something supernatural keeping the team in the forest. Incredibly, Laura Lee teaches herself how to fly a prop plane just by reading the instruction manual, and everyone cheers as she successfully takes off to go get help. Once she’s airborne, though, Laura Lee looks at the passenger seat and finds that her teddy bear has spontaneously burst into flames. The fire quickly overtakes the plane, exploding when it reaches the engine.

Jessica Roberts

After a week of keeping Jessica prisoner in her basement, Misty finally lets her go. However, Misty injects Fentanyl into Jessica’s cigarettes. Jessica smokes while she’s driving home, passes out, and ends up by the side of the road, with her head on the car horn.

For much of season 2, it wasn’t clear that Jessica was actually dead (although showrunner Ashley Lyle confirmed it in an interview with Insider), but in the season finale, an offhand remark by the detectives investigating Adam’s murder finally settles the question.

Jackie

Viewers spent much of season 1 wondering if “Pit Girl,” the girl who’s hunted and eaten in the series premiere, is Jackie. After all, she’s wearing Jackie’s necklace. However, in the season 1 finale, we find out that Jackie has frozen to death outside the team’s cabin.

That doesn’t stop her from having a whole story arc in the first half of season 2, though. Best friends forever!

Kristin, a.k.a. Crystal

After Misty befriends Crystal, the two start bonding over secrets that they’ve never told anyone. Crystal reveals that her actual name is Kristin—everyone got it wrong at first, and she’s never had the heart to correct them. Misty, in turn, reveals that she broke the plane’s transponder and got them all stranded in the wilderness. How cute! I love secrets!

Kristin is horrified, and Misty tries to pretend she was joking. Kristin doesn’t buy it, though, so Misty tries to intimidate her … and accidentally pushes her off a cliff.

With Kristin lying preserved in the snow, it seems like the Yellowjackets have found their next meal. However, when Misty goes back later to try and find Kristin’s body, it seems to have disappeared.

Shauna’s baby

Season 2, episode 6, “Qui,” might be the best episode of the entire series. Shauna goes into labor, and the Yellowjackets attend the birth. After an alarming moment when the placenta detaches, the baby seems healthy, and Shauna goes through several days of trying to nurse him and keep him away from Lottie. Then Shauna wakes up, and finds out that the whole thing was a fever dream. Her baby is stillborn, and she buries him in the snow. Later, adult Shauna tells Lottie that the reason she pushes her daughter Callie away is because she’s afraid to get close to her.

Javi

With everyone slowly starving, the team decides to do the unthinkable: they draw cards to see who will be killed for food. Natalie draws the Queen of Hearts, but then runs before Shauna can slit her throat. Javi tells Natalie that he knows a place where she can hide. As they run across the lake, though, the ice breaks under Javi. At first, Natalie tries to rescue him, but then Misty points out that if Javi lives, the others will kill Natalie for food. Everyone watches Javi drown, and they bring his body back to the cabin, where they slaughter and eat it.

Kevyn Tan

In the season 2 finale, Detective Kevyn Tan finally corners the surviving Yellowjackets at Lottie’s wellness center. However, after Jeff tries to take the fall for Adam’s murder, Kevyn collapses. It turns out Walter poisoned him with phenobarbital as part of a plan to frame his partner, Matt Saracusa, for a police coverup.

Natalie

Natalie’s death in the 2021 timeline is completely unexpected—especially since it happens in the same episode that her teen self is crowned Antler Queen. After cult member Lisa finds the survivors hunting Shauna, Misty tries to kill her. However, Natalie leaps in front of her, and Misty accidentally injects Natalie with the poison instead. In a poignant final scene, Natalie is joined by Javi, teen Lottie, and her own younger self in an airplane as she quickly loses consciousness and dies.

What makes Natalie’s death especially tragic is that she’s finally started to heal from the pain that had her on the brink of dying by suicide in season 1. Natalie is finally able to atone for the guilt and shame of sacrificing Javi by saving Lisa, but she doesn’t get to move on afterwards.

What about Pit Girl?

We still don’t know exactly who’s being hunted and eaten in the series premiere, but now we have a clearer picture of why it’s happening. The girls have ritualized her cannibalism through hunting each other and passing around Jackie’s necklace. We don’t know which team member is the girl from the first scene yet, but we do know that all the girls we haven’t gotten to know yet are most likely doomed.

