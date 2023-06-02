‘Yellowjackets’ Is Giving Us a Bonus Episode Before Season 3

Remember when Euphoria released the bonus episodes “Trouble Don’t Last Always” and “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” between seasons 1 and 2? Ultimately those are some of the best episodes of the series, and better than the second season as a whole (sorry!). They also provided important insights into both Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer)’s lives. Bonus episodes like these should be more commonplace for series, especially ones that are relatively short. Thankfully, Yellowjackets is providing fans with a bonus episode before season 3 comes out.

Co-showrunner Ashley Lyle revealed the news on Twitter in response to a fan who said they stayed up late hoping for a surprise episode to drop. Yellowjackets‘ second season turned up the dial in terms of the ’90s flashbacks (and needle drops), but flopped in terms of the current timeline. It’s no secret that the Yellowjackets season 2 finale is really divisive, leaving some fans more confused and disappointed than anything. And people are well within their rights to feel that way. But there’s a possibility that the bonus episode will clear up some burning questions.

Aside from the second season introducing adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) and adult Van (Lauren Ambrose) and what they’ve been up to, it also gave us cannibalism, Javi (Luciano Leroux)’s reappearance, Callie (Sarah Desjardins) finding out what happened to Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot), Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) giving birth in the wilderness, and much more. But certain details and characters were brushed to the side. We still have no idea what’s happening with Taissa’s wife and son, if the Man With No Eyes (Brahm Taylor) is real, how the secret caves kept Javi alive, and whether or not those symbols are even supernatural in origin.

If the bonus episode answers some of these important questions, then any missteps in season 2 may be forgiven. The way Yellowjackets drags out such minor details isn’t intriguing anymore. Fingers crossed that the bonus episode focuses on the ’90s timeline instead of following the typical format. Also, we may not get this episode for a while yet as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes are still ongoing. But keep buzzing, Yellowjackets!

(via IndieWire, featured image: Showtime)

