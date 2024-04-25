My Hero Academia
When Will the 'My Hero Academia' Season 7 Dub Release?

Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
Published: Apr 25, 2024

While My Hero Academia season 7 has not yet arrived, we’re in the midst of the special episodes leading up to it, and as season 7 gets closer, everyone wants to know: When can we watch the dub?

The current specials, My Hero Academia: Memories, aim to relive the heroic journey of Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the characters. They make up a four-episode special that is part of the anime, which will prepare fans for what season 7 holds. Although My Hero Academia: Memories is not yet the much-anticipated season 7, many fans are still looking forward to it. The first three episodes of the special are available on Crunchyroll now, with the fourth scheduled to arrive on April 27.

All this has only increased MHA fans’ eagerness to watch the first episode of season 7, which is scheduled to be released with subtitles on May 4 at 10:30AM GMT on Crunchyroll. After that, episodes are expected to air weekly, and while we don’t have an official dub release date yet, MHA dubs are usually released two weeks after the initial broadcast.

The first episode of Memories explores Shigaraki’s evil game plan, the training camp featuring the Deku vs. Muscular battle, and All For One and One For All’s history. The upcoming season 7 will finally introduce America’s No. 1 hero, Star Stipe, which fans are most excited about. Star Stripe is expected to come up against the League of Villains, and from then on, things are about to go down.

