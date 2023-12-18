When Will GTA VI Come Out on PC? Answered

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most hyped up game of the decade, as of now. Rockstar said the console versions are getting a 2025 release, but when will GTA VI come out on PC?

We have some bad news for PC fans: There is no announced release date for GTA VI. While we don’t know any specific reason why this is, chances are that Rockstar probably needs the extra time to fully optimize the PC version. This was most likely the case back when GTA V first came out. There was a long delay in between the console versions, which released first, and the PC version that came after.

As we’ve talked about before, there’s no good reason for the PC version’s delay. Consoles and PCs are basically the same now, especially the Xbox. The Xbox series X|S is a Microsoft PC, functionally pretty much in the same way. The architecture is basically the same, and Rockstar has the financial backing to create a PC port simultaneously with consoles and have it launch on the same day.

With that being said, how soon can we expect a PC version of GTA VI? Not terribly soon, I’m afraid. If you thought the 2025 release date was unbearable, you’re gonna hate the expected 2026-2027 release window for PC. This is based on the fact that GTA V first released on consoles back in 2013, then came to PC in 2015.

As said by PC Gamer, the PC release of the game will most likely come with PC-only features. But does anyone really need all of that? Just give us PC gamers the game! We’ve been waiting a decade for it already. Either way, I will dutifully buy the game day one like the good consumer I am.

(featured image: Rockstar Games)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]