‘The White Lotus’ Just Guaranteed Every K-Pop Fan Will Be Watching Season 3

HBO’s beloved dark comedy anthology The White Lotus is reportedly set to start filming its third season any day now—and its already star-studded cast has just got a new addition that will ensure every K-Pop fan around the world will tune in and be seated as soon as the season premieres.

Each season of the show is set at a different location of the fictional exclusive White Lotus resort chain—first in Maui, Hawaii, and then in Sicily, Italy. Now, the show’s third season is going to take place in Thailand. Of course, that means that filming locations are undoubtedly going to include very popular Thai tourist hotspots like the country’s capital Bangkok and the marvelous islands of Koh Samui and Phuket.

Now, as for how this all circles back to K-Pop, every fan would be able to tell you that there’s a small but mighty group of Thai idols currently active in the industry—and that arguably no one is as famous both in South Korea and worldwide as BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Born in March 1997, Lisa is the quartet’s rapper and dancer, as well as the breaker of several records with her solo debut single, Lalisa. As of recently, she’s also the owner of her own management company, LLOUD. And it seems like Lisa, beloved by fans and casual listeners alike, will indeed be making her acting debut in the third season of The White Lotus.

According to Variety, Lisa will take part in The White Lotus season three with a role that is still very much under wraps—as is the season’s entire plot, for that matter. She will be credited with her full name, Lalisa Manobal, rather than her stage name. Her fellow castmates will include, among others, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibbs, Carrie Coon, Aimee Lou Wood, and Natasha Rothwell, reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey from season one.

This makes Lisa the third member of BLACKPINK to make a debut on the acting scene after absolutely conquering the K-Pop stage. First it was Jisoo, who was the lead actress in the period K-drama Snowdrop, which aired from December 2021 to January 2022. Then Jennie also decided to give acting a go by starring as Dyanne in The Idol, where she was credited as Jennie Ruby Jane. If Rosé ever decides to step into acting too, that will mean the entire group will be made up of singers and actresses.

