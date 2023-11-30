Who’s Ready For a New Era of ‘Doctor Who’?

David Tennant made a glorious return to Doctor Who to ring in the show’s 60th birthday, alongside a number of other familiar faces. Ten returns ahead of Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa stepping into the role as the Fifteenth Doctor for a series of three specials, the first of which, “The Star Beast”, aired on Saturday, November 25 around the world.

The BBC has always been the home of Doctor Who in the UK but in an unprecedented team-up, the British broadcaster has partnered with Disney to bring a new era of Who to screens around the world.

With that in mind, here’s when you can expect to see all of Tennant’s specials and Gatwa’s future episodes on Disney+.

Doctor Who‘s official Disney+ release date

The game-changing partnership between the BBC and Disney means that all future episodes of Doctor Who, at the very least including Tennant’s specials and Gatwa’s era, will stream on Disney+ in territories outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland, at the same time as they air via the BBC. The official release date was November 25, 2023, the day that “The Star Beast” aired.

It’s unclear whether this will include previous episode of the show, which has already spanned a whopping 26 seasons within Classic Who (between 1963 and 1989) and 13 within the era of New Who (2005 to present).

Indeed, the BBC/Disney pairing could signal a wider shift within Doctor Who. After all, current showrunner Russell T. Davies told SFX Magazine that he refers to Gatwa’s first season as “season one”, suggesting this is a new era in the same way that the 2005 reboot was a clear change from Classic to New Who.

Where Tennant’s three specials fall into this mix is anyone’s guess. It will likely be left to future fans to organize the era we’re in right now. For us, all we have to do is sit back and enjoy the ride.

(featured image: BBC)

