Every Major Character in ‘Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary Specials (That We Know Of)

Doctor Who is back and bigger than ever. In celebration of the show’s 60th anniversary, the BBC commissioned three brand-new special episodes, marking the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner. While we all know that Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor is on the way, the 60th-anniversary specials have brought back plenty of familiar faces and introduced plenty of new ones, too.

If you’re itching to know who was cast in all three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials or you’ve watched one of the episodes and just can’t remember where you recognize someone from (we’ve all been there), we’ve got you covered. But remember—this is Doctor Who, so anything can still happen. There might still be some surprises in store.

The cast of “The Star Beast”

(BBC)

The first of the anniversary specials, “The Star Beast,” saw a seemingly harmless alien known as The Meep crashland in London, a trail of havoc following in its wake. And who should discover it first, but the daughter of one of Doctor Who‘s most beloved companions? This episode featured plenty of familiar faces (and a few welcome new ones, too).

David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor: David Tennant, formerly known as the Tenth Doctor, has returned to Doctor Who. Though the reason for the return of this particular face is currently unknown, Tennant's performance is extraordinary, perfectly capturing that this Doctor, despite having an old face, is a new and improved Time Lord.

Catherine Tate as Donna Noble: Also returning for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who is Catherine Tate, who played the Doctor's companion Donna in series 4 of NuWho. Donna's return is both predictably hilarious and emotionally heartfelt as her character finally gets proper closure and she and the Doctor can once again travel the stars without Donna's tragic fate hanging over them.

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble: New to Doctor Who but certainly not new to our screens, Yasmin Finney plays Donna's daughter, Rose (and yes, there is a very particular reason she has that name, but you'll have to watch the episode to find out). Finney is best known for her role in Netflix's Heartstopper.

Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble: Jacqueline King returns as Donna's mother, Sylvia, and her comedic timing in this episode is nothing short of impeccable. She's also much more supportive of her daughter and her granddaughter time time around, too.

Karl Collins as Shaun Temple: Karl Collins plays Donna's husband, Shaun. He's a lovely and personable cabbie who is just as in the dark about his wife's time with the Doctor and what happened to her. You might recognize him from roles in Death in Paradise, Black Mirror, and Attack the Block.

Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham: Madeley plays Shirley Anne, the latest scientific advisor for UNIT and a new ally for the Doctor and his friends. Her wheelchair has some super cool and useful gadgets, and she's not afraid of a fight. Ruth Madeley has previously had roles in British shows like Fresh Meat, Outnumbered, Cold Feet, and Davies' Years and Years.

Miriam Margolyes as The Meep: The legend that is Miriam Margolyes voices The Meep, a Gremlins-like creature hellbent on destroying London. Her performance brings the alien to life brilliantly, and her voice is nearly unrecognizable. Surely, you'll know Margolyes from roles in The Age of Innocence, Harry Potter, and Magnolia.

The cast of “Wild Blue Yonder”

(BBC)

Happily, David Tennant and Catherine Tate are both back for the second of Doctor Who‘s 60th-anniversary specials, “Wild Blue Yonder,” which is set to premiere on December 2. After Donna “accidentally” spills her coffee over the TARDIS’ control console in the final scene of “The Star Beast,” the TARDIS explodes, and the duo is now lost somewhere in space. Just where they’ve ended up, we have yet to see, but we do know of one new character the show will introduce in this second episode: Mrs. Merridew, as played by Susan Twist. That’s all we know for now. You might recognize Susan Twist from projects like Brookside, In The Flesh, and one of the U.K.’s most popular soap operas, Coronation Street.

The cast of “The Giggle”

(BBC)

The third of Doctor Who’s 60th-anniversary specials, “The Giggle,” is still just as mysterious as “Wild Blue Yonder.” Tennant and Tate are both set to return for this final celebratory episode, but a few other names have been confirmed so far, as well.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor: Gatwa is set to officially make his debut as the Doctor in "The Giggle" before he gets his very own Doctor Who Christmas special in just a few short weeks. Though David Tennant's return has been nothing short of magical, we're incredibly excited to see Gatwa's take on this iconic science-fiction character. Gatwa is best known for his role in Netflix's Sex Education as Eric Effiong.

Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker: One of the few American actors to join Doctor Who, Harris will be playing The Toymaker, also known as the Celestial Toymaker. A villain last seen in 1966 opposite the First Doctor, it seems this troublemaker may have come to get his revenge. Harris is best known for his titular role in Doogie Howser, MD, and for playing Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother.

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge Stewart: Redgrave returns as Kate Stewart, the daughter of one of the Doctor's old friends, Brigadier Alistair Lethbridge Stewart. Kate works with UNIT and is their chief scientific officer, and has worked with the last four Doctors. You might recognize Redgrave from projects like Mansfield Park, Love & Friendship, Grantchester, and Silent Witness.

Charlie De Melo as Charles Banerjee: Charlie De Melo is set to play Charles Banerjee—and that's all we currently know about this character. He has previously appeared in British soap operas like Doctors, East Enders, and Coronation Street.

John Mackay as John Logie Baird: One of the only characters in the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials to be based on a real historical figure, John Logie Baird was a Scottish inventor who demonstrated the world's first live working television system in 1926. He also created the world's first working color television. John Mackay has previously had roles in shows like Call the Midwife, Bridgerton, and Russell T. Davies' Nolly, also as John Logie Baird.

Of course, we can’t forget the late Bernard Cribbins, who played Donna’s grandfather, Wilf, in various Doctor Who episodes. Cribbins has a confirmed role in Doctor Who’s 60th-anniversary specials, though we don’t yet know in which episode. We presume it will be “The Giggle,” as the Doctor and Donna are a bit far away from home in “Wild Blue Yonder.” “The Star Beast” revealed that Wilf was being taken care of by his family and by Kate Stewart, a perfect sendoff for this legendary Doctor Who character.

We’ll update this article as we learn more information. Stay tuned!

