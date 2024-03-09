When Does Episode Six of ‘Invincible’ Drop?

We’re just days away from round two of Mark Grayson’s more macro round two in the second half of Invincible‘s second season, complete with superpowers, superhumans, super-trauma, and other nuances with varying degrees of super to them.

And even with longer episodes than one usually expects from animated television, Invincible still has a lot of plot threads to address, and that’s not even considering the ones that have yet to crop up. Indeed, between Donald’s recent revelation that he might no longer be human, the aftermath of Debbie’s enormous emotional step in leaving Nolan behind, and, of course, the Viltrumite ultimatum now resting upon Mark’s shoulders, these final four episodes are going to give us much to digest.

But, in saying that, this encroaching batch of episodes brings with it the most important question of our time; when does episode six, specifically, rear its head on Prime Video?

Invincible season two episode six release date confirmed

The second episode of the second half of the second season of Invincible (or simply episode 15) will be available to watch on Prime Video on March 21.

It’s hard to say what we can expect from the sixth episode of season two exactly, but it’s safe to assume that, along with the seventh episode, the bulk of the storytelling meat will be nestled firmly in its roughly 45-minute runtime. Considering that creator Robert Kirkman is effectively treating these four episodes as a sort of season-within-a-season, the fifth episode may spend a brief bit of time reacquainting us with the world before jumping in. The eighth and final episode will presumably boast some intense denouement. So, with those two middle episodes not bearing either of those responsibilities, they’re the best candidates for the bloody, flashy, and intelligent drama that we all tune into Invincible for.

