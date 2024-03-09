‘Invincible’ Returns to Traumatize Us All With Season 2 Part 2

If you’re a fan of adult animated superhero fare, then you’re probably obsessed with Invincible. Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic of the same name, Invincible follows teenager Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) who is learning to use his superpowers from his hero dad, Nolan Grayson a.k.a. Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

Unfortunately for Mark, his father isn’t one of the good guys. Omni-Man belongs to an alien race, the Viltrumites, and was sent to conquer Earth. After failing to recruit Mark to his cause, Omni-Man flies into a rage, destroying Chicago and nearly killing Mark before escaping off-world.

Season two is split into two parts, with four episodes each. Part one premiered in November 2023, where Mark grapples with his father’s legacy and his role as a superhero. The release dates for season 2 are as follows:

Episode 1: November 3, 2023

Episode 2: November 10, 2023

Episode 3: November 17, 2023

Episode 4: November 25, 2023

Episode 5: March 14, 2024

Episode 6: March 21, 2024

Episode 7: March 28, 2024

Episode 8: April 4, 2024

Invincible executive producer Simon Racioppa explained to Geekcentric why he split the second season into two parts. “Those four episodes were hopefully emotionally draining in some places, exciting in others,” Racioppa said, referencing season two’s first part. “Hopefully, they make you think for the next few weeks or months to just make you reflect on it, so that you don’t just forget it. That’s what I’m hoping people will take back.”

At long last, Invincible fans will be able to watch the second part of the show’s second season.

