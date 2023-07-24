The Ahsoka trailer sees Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) kicking butt with her dual lightsabers, but some fans may be wondering how she came to wield two lightsabers in the first place. After all, it’s pretty standard for a Jedi to have just one lightsaber.

As a rite of passage, Jedi would travel to Ilum to scour its caves for Kyber Crystals to create their lightsabers. Hence, it’s easy to see that first lightsaber being held sacred and becoming the customary weapon for Jedi. Additionally, Kyber crystals are rare and some believe that they choose their Jedi, meaning going and making multiple lightsabers isn’t an easy task. However, there’s no rule against a Jedi wielding two blades, and multiple figures in the Star Wars universe have done so.

Dual lightsaber wielding is actually common enough that it’s considered a combat technique, Jar’Kai. This is a fairly challenging technique, considering mastering combat with one lightsaber is already difficult enough. Going into battle and not knowing how to wield two lightsabers in an effective manner can easily turn deadly. However, if one masters the technique, the advantage is tremendous as it’s a very good way to easily tire and disorient an opponent, who must keep track of two lightsabers instead of one in a battle. Hence, those who have mastered Jar’Kai are among some of the best lightsaber dualists in the Stars Wars universe.

Even if one does want to accept the challenges and risks of learning Jar’Kai, though, one must first deal with how to get their hands on a second lightsaber. Here’s how Ahsoka got her second lightsaber and was able to become one of the most prominent Jar’Kai practitioners in Star Wars.

Ahsoka got her second lightsaber during the Clone Wars

Ahsoka got her second lightsaber during the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. However, the actual moment that she gets her second lightsaber isn’t shown. For the first two seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka always fought with her a single green lightsaber that she had acquired by going to Ilum as a youngling. After becoming Anakin Skywalker’s (Matt Lanter) Padawan, she excelled at lightsaber dueling. Hence, it is believed she traveled to Ilum a second time in season 3 to create another lightsaber and learn Jar’Kai. The last time she is seen with a single lightsaber is in Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 3, episode 4, “Sphere of Influence,” while the first time she is seen with two blades is in season 3, episode 10, “Heroes on Both Sides.” So, she secured her second lightsaber sometime in the first half of the show’s third season, which would’ve been around the year 20 BBY.

This was also just the first time that Ahsoka’s blades changed in the Star Wars universe. In Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, Ahsoka’s lightsabers change from green to blue. Ahsoka had left her lightsabers with Anakin when she left the Jedi Order. He kept them for her and gave them back to her in the show’s final season. Somehow, though, he altered them to make them blue instead of green, as blue was also the color of his lightsaber. It’s still unclear how exactly he made Ahsoka’s lightsabers turn blue, but they stayed that way until she left them behind during Order 66.

Then, sometime between Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka fought an Inquisitor and took the Kyber crystals he had. She then used these to construct two new lightsabers for herself with white blades. As of the new Ahsoka series, she is still wielding this new pair of white lightsabers.

