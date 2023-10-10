Here’s the Complete ‘Loki’ Season 2 Release Schedule

Loki is back! It only took over two years, but we finally got a second season of the hit show starring everyone’s favorite god of mischief. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with Sylvie (Sophia Marie Di Martino) kicking Loki (Tom Hiddleston) out of a time door so she could take down He Who Remains. Loki wound up at the TVA, but it was an unfamiliar version of the place that exists outside of time. Loki’s best friend/boyfriend Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) didn’t recognize him. Why does Loki always get the short end of the stick? And just when he was finally making friends!

On October 5, season 2 premiered and picked up where the first season left off. Loki must find Mobius and solve the mystery of how He Who Remains built the TVA, while making sure the powerful variants don’t destroy time as we know it. He must also find Sylvie, who will do her best to hide in time. Since this will be Loki‘s last season, we must savor it and stay on top of the action. Luckily, we have a full season 2 release schedule courtesy of Disney+, where new episodes of Loki are dropping weekly.

When do new episodes of Loki premiere?

New episodes of Loki premiere every Thursday. Sadly, you can’t just binge the entire season in one day. Here is a full release schedule for the episodes:

Episode 1: “Ouroboros” – October 5 (available now!)

(available now!) Episode 2 – October 12

Episode 3 – October 19

Episode 4 – October 26

Episode 5 – November 2

Episode 6 – November 9

Almost as important as the release day of Loki is the exact release time. Many streaming services release weekly episodes of shows at 12:01 a.m. PST. Disney does things a little differently, putting its shows out during primetime. That means every episode will stream at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST. So be sure to set your clocks so you don’t miss out on any of Loki’s new adventures.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]