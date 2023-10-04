It Sounds Like Season 2 of ‘Loki’ Will Be Its Last

We’re one more sleep away from the return of Loki, with season 2 of the beloved Disney+ series spearheading a year-end campaign to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on a steadier track following that faceplant of a Secret Invasion finale.

So far so good, it seems, given its 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic score of 64 at the time of this writing. But audiences might be wise to prepare for a foreboding sense of finality with this particular adventure, depending on how you interpret the words of Loki producer Kevin R. Wright in a recent interview with Collider:

I would say Season 1 and Season 2 were developed and created as kind of two chapters of the same book… We felt pretty strongly, all of us involved, that Season 2 was about closing that book, but that there are many other books on the shelf for this character and for this world.

Will Loki end with season 2?

Wright’s words neither confirm nor deny a third season, of course, but to describe this second season as one that “close[s] the book” on this story will likely lead many to assume that the buck will stop with Loki season 2.

To that point, there’s no doubt plenty more in store for the god of mischief going forward, but Loki is so much more than its fan-favorite protagonist; with the setting of the Time Variance Authority alone, Loki boasts not only one of the most uniquely engaging backdrops of the MCU, but also some of the most intriguing connective tissue in a franchise that all but prides itself on continuity and interconnectivity. Toss in the presence of characters like Mobius, Miss Minutes, Sylvie, and now OB, and the phrase “closing the book” starts to have quite a bit more weight to it. Even if season 3 is in the cards, Loki as we know it likely won’t be.

The first episode of season 2 of Loki hits Disney+ on October 5, with new episodes releasing every Thursday until the season finale on November 9.

