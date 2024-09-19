‘Agatha All Along’ will take us further down the Witches’ Road in episode 3

Cliffhanger much? After a very WandaVision-esque start to the season, the two-part premiere of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along already has fans champing at the bit for episode 3. So when does the next chapter arrive on Disney+?

Agatha All Along is here, and so far, it’s certainly delivered on its promise of being a tongue-in-cheek successor to 2021’s WandaVision. Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as the titular sorceress with style, and this time, she’s got a brand new coven at her side—as well as her “pet,” the elusive Teen (Joe Locke).

Together, these witches will embark on a journey down the Witches’ Road, each with their own hopes and aspirations. Certainly, danger, betrayals, and a run-in with Agatha’s totally-not-ex-girlfriend, Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), await as the mystery continues to unfold.

Without giving too much away, Agatha All Along episode 2, “Circle Seen With Fate, Unlock Thy Hidden Gate,” ends with our ragtag gang of witches unlocking the door to the Road. We’ve gotten some hints as to what lies ahead, but really, you’d need a crystal ball to predict what exactly Agatha, Teen, Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), and not-Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) have coming for them. So will we finally get some answers in next week’s episode?

When does Agatha All Along episode 3 come out on Disney+?

The third episode of Agatha All Along is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ next Wednesday, September 25, at its usual slot of 6PM PT/9PM ET. With nine total chapters, the series will continue well into autumn, putting its finale at the perfectly spooky Halloween day.

Presumably, episode 3 will see Agatha & Co. journeying further down the Witches’ Road, which could see the coven undergoing a series of trials that will put each of their unique abilities to the test. We might even learn more about the identity of “Teen,” but my bet is that Marvel will keep us guessing until the last second—if it’s not already extremely obvious, that is. I’m keeping my lips sealed!

Who—or what—was hunting down Agatha and her coven in episode 2? Is the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) really dead? Will Agatha regain her powers? Who is Nicolas Scratch? And most importantly, what the hell is going on between Rio and Agatha?! Here’s hoping our biggest questions are resolved soon as the mystery continues on Disney+.

