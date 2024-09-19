So who is Nicholas Scratch in ‘Agatha All Along’?

We’re back with the Westview theories, babes! Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+ and already, I need to have answers. Like who is Nicholas Scratch and why did Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) have an entire room for him when she was Agnes again?

Recommended Videos

In the first episode of the season, “Agnes” is stuck in a detective show. She does not know that she is a witch or even her real name. It takes until the end of the episode for her to remember who she really is. Agatha Harkness is so deep into Wanda’s curse that she can’t figure out she’s stuck in some television show, just like the rest of Westview in WandaVision.

But we get snippets of Agatha’s life through Agnes, and it makes me wonder: Who is Nicholas Scratch? In the context of Agatha All Along, so far, he is a character whose room makes an appearance. After a hard day as a detective, Agnes returns home and goes to look at a child’s bedroom. We don’t see him and we think he’s dead, but that’s pretty much what we know about him. So … is this another mystery for us to solve?

As a fan of the Marvel comics, hearing the name “Nicholas Scratch” did clue me in to something a bit darker than just Agatha making up a son for herself like Wanda did.

WandaVision and, by extension, Agatha All Along use a lot of comic nods to keep fans engaged. It is why the “Mephisto” theories were so prevalent during the WandaVision era. The Nicholas Scratch nod could have been just a little tease for fans of the comics, but there could be something more brewing.

The comic book lore of Nicholas Scratch

In Marvel comics, Nicholas Scratch is the son of Agatha Harkness. He is from New Salem, Colorado and eventually led the community after his mother left to live among regular humans. This storyline connects (heavily) to the Fantastic Four and, more specifically, Franklin Richards (a.k.a. the son of Sue Storm and Reed Richards).

I don’t think that the Fantastic Four are going to show up in Westview. Trust me, I learned my mistake after thinking Reed Richards was going to show up in WandaVision. But it would be an interesting way to tie Westview into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Agatha’s connections to the Richards family are just as important as her connections to Wanda.

For now, we know that Nicholas Scratch was the son of Agnes in this detective reality but who knows whether or not we will see actual Nicholas Scratch make an appearance in the show.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy