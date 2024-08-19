It doesn’t feel like Jujutsu Kaisen has been around long enough. Although it has taken the world by storm since the first season of the anime aired, the manga has been published much earlier than you’d think.

Recommended Videos

The first season of the series was released in the Fall 2020 anime line-up. You relentlessly followed the story of a boy named Yuji, who got caught up in the strange world of sorcery. You’ve seen your favorite characters fight and, in the second season, get killed off by the plot. It feels like the story has just begun for anime viewers, but manga readers have been going through all the stages of grief since 2018.

The manga of Jujutsu Kaisen was published on March 5, 2018. The first volume of the manga became available on July 4, 2018. Chapter 271, the last chapter, will be released on September 30, 2024.

Gege's msg: The story will end in 5 more chapters. I am only able to end the story in the way I wanted thanks to the support and cooperation of all my readers. Thank you!! I am working hard to create a final chapter that will (probably) satisfy as many people as possible who have… pic.twitter.com/wA4APG4LI4 — Myamura (@Go_Jover) August 19, 2024

Gone too soon

Fans expressed their shock after news broke that the manga would be ending in five chapters. We’ve all laughed, but mostly cried, over this series. Waiting for a new chapter every week is an experience we’ll all miss. Nostalgia aside, readers feel that the story is ending too soon. Would it be reasonable to see either Sukuna or Yuji defeated in the coming five chapters?

*Everyone dead*



Hakari and Uraume: this was truly our jujutsu kaisen https://t.co/o7XOME2iEq pic.twitter.com/a66VBcjEDY — ermi?? (@ERMI_000) August 19, 2024

It seems abrupt, given that we’ve been following the fight for over a hundred chapters. Nothing could take Sukuna down, but Megumi’s participation can change the tide and finally put a stop to Sukuna. Aside from defeating Sukuna, Japan is in shambles because of the Culling Game. The fates of the non-sorcerers are unknown. It’s also unclear if Sukuna’s intended merger between humanity and Tengen will be brought up again. Megumi may be able to stop it if he chooses to fight, but Yuji is still convincing him up to Chapter 266.

Needless to say, there are many loose ends that Akutami still needs to tie up. If you plan to read the manga, now is the best time to jump into it.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy