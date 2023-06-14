‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 is Coming Soon! Here’s What We Know

You can’t keep a good vampire down! Or, in the case of these hapless Staten Island housemates, a mediocre vampire. What We Do in the Shadows has been plugging along for four seasons, following the misadventures of Nandor, Nadia, Laszlo, Colin Robinson, and their bodyguard Guillermo as they hatch one ill-fated scheme after another.

So what’s the deal with the upcoming WWDITS season 5? Here’s what we know so far!

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 cast: Who’s in What We Do in the Shadows season 5?

(FX)

Thanks to a poster FX released in June, we know that the following cast members will be returning:

Kayvan Novak as Nandor

as Nandor Natasia Demetriou as Nadja

as Nadja Matt Berry as Laszlow Cravensworth

as Laszlow Cravensworth Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

as Colin Robinson Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

It’s also likely that Kristen Schaal will return as the Guide. According to ET, Guillermo’s family will return in season 5.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 plot: What happens in What We Do in the Shadows season 5?

(FX)

At the end of season 4, Nadja’s nightclub went up in flames, Colin grew up and regained all his memories thanks to secret journals that he’d stashed away in his previous life, and Nandor ruined Guillermo’s relationship by magically creating a replica of his boyfriend. Most explosively, though, Guillermo finally took steps to become a vampire himself, instead of waiting for Nandor to turn him.

Did Guillermo succeed? Our Rachel Leishman noticed an interesting detail in the season 5 poster that seems to suggest he did. Can you spot it?

Dig up your coffins and dust off your capes. FX’s What We Do In The Shadows returns 7.13 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/7ltYIgNSQ6 — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) June 8, 2023

In any case, here’s the official plot description from FX. We’re in for some shenanigans!

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.

Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 release date: When does What We Do in the Shadows season 5 come out?

Hold onto your fangs—What We Do in the Shadows premieres on FX on July 13. BAT!

(featured image: FX)

