Are We Overthinking This Little Detail in the ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Poster?

Sometimes, movies can inspire television shows, and those spinoff stories are some of the best around. I’m talking, of course, about What We Do In the Shadows. The FX series based on the hit movie starring Taika Waititi (who also directed), Jemaine Clement, and more is now in its fifth season, and fans have fallen in love with Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and of course Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). With TikTok memes and quotes that have broken through the noise of social media to consume our every waking thought, the show is iconic.

Yes, I quote “The most devious bastard in Neeeeeeeew York Citahy” on a regular basis. What We Do in the Shadows has, in a lot of ways, taken over the fandoms of the world because so many of us have flocked to these characters and fallen in love with them. Especially Guillermo, played so beautifully and in such a wholesome way by Harvey Guillén. The series is about the vampires he serves but also about Guillermo’s own connection to the vampiric world.

Being a descendent of Van Helsing (the famed vampire hunter), Guillermo still longs to be a vampire after all his years of service to Nandor and his crew. Now, fans are looking to a new poster for season 5 and thinking that maybe after all this time, Guillermo has gotten his wish. The poster shows all of our favorite vampires flying together in front of the moon with Guillermo holding on to Laszlo’s legs, but if you look closely, you can see Guillermo has little baby wings himself.

Does this mean that Guillermo is a vampire? Is he just a new vampire, which is why his wings are so small? Is this a sign of what’s to come throughout the season?

Dig up your coffins and dust off your capes. FX’s What We Do In The Shadows returns 7.13 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/7ltYIgNSQ6 — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) June 8, 2023

Could it be?

In both the movie and TV versions of What We Do in the Shadows, the familiars long to be vampires. It’s a staple of vampire lore. To see Guillermo finally become a vampire, though? That’d be fun. And also very Blade of him to be a Van Helsing and a vampire at the same time. Personally, I think that’s how the show would end.

Not because I want it to end or think that the show couldn’t handle Guillermo as a vampire, but rather because the lore in What We Do in the Shadows lends itself to that ending. Jackie didn’t get to become a vampire and, if anything, the vampires cared more about Stu than about her in the movie.

Letting Guillermo be a vampire would be uncharted territory for the series and would be interesting to explore, but I also don’t know whether they’d jump into making Guillermo a vampire while the show is still happening. So whatever the wings mean, it’s clear that fans really want to see Guillermo get his wish. I also hope that it means that we get to see more of Guillermo and Nandor together this season because we all want them to kiss soon, right?

