‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

We’ve known that it was only a matter of time until the second season of Netflix’s Squid Game. Besides creator Hwang Dong-hyuk openly saying he was working on another season, Squid Game became Netflix’s number one show of all time following its debut. We didn’t need an admittedly clever twist on the creepy red light/green light girl to tell us a second season is coming. It’s certainly appreciated, though. Squid Game season 2 is coming, so what can we expect?

“Expect the unexpected” is definitely an overused phrase that applies here, because Netflix also announced an actual Squid Game reality show with the biggest jackpot in TV history, despite the company recently coming up short on new subscribers and laying off workers. You know how sometimes reality is stranger than fiction? And when presented with a very potent depiction of the tolls of the capitalist system, the people at the top of that system completely miss the effing point? And just end up proving and perpetuating it? All of that applies here. It might be one of the most dystopian things I’ve heard in the news recently—and Ted Cruz blamed mass shootings on the existence of doors this past month.

Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

I’m actively choosing to believe The Challenge is not Hwang’s doing, but just the execs at Netflix being greedy dystopian assholes running away with their new IP. I’m imagining them more-or-less embodying those annoying rich white guys from the series. So, anyway, let’s talk about the actual series, which is good and great and ughhhhh why is the world like it is?!!

Squid Game season 2 cast and characters

Spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 1

The thing about Squid Game is that … you know … most of the characters from last season are dead—as in, almost everyone. One of the few characters remaining is protagonist Seong Gi-hun, who we last saw turning around and heading back to the terminal to board an airplane to visit his daughter. I was very literally screaming at him to turn back. Come on, Gi-hun! Don’t you know this will further hurt and possibly traumatize your daughter? F*** the Squid Game people, Gi-hun! Your daughter is more important! Alas, he cannot hear me, and the existence of season 2 means that he made the bad decision. Gi-hun is indeed confirmed for season 2 with actor Lee Jung-jae reprising the role.

The Front Man, the series antagonist who makes sure that the games are running smoothly, is also confirmed to return, played by Lee Byung-hun. The Front Man turned out two be Hwang In-ho, a former Squid Game winner and the brother of detective and general Good Cop Hwang Jun-ho. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said previously that he wants to explore the brothers’ relationship in season 2. Jun-ho was shot by the Front Man at the end of the season, but appears to have lived, because actor Wi Ha-Jun is confirmed to return as the character. Game of Thrones rules apparently apply: We never saw a body.

In a press release, creator Hwang hinted at the return of “man in the suit with ddakji.” This is excellent news, especially because this mysterious man is played by Gong Yoo, one of the most famous actors in South Korea. Netflix has since confirmed Yoo’s return. You might recognize Yoo from Train to Busan. If you have not seen Train to Busan, I cannot recommend it enough—especially if you like Squid Game, which, since you’re reading this article, I assume that you do. Hwang also said we’ll meet the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the terrifying red light/green light animatronic doll.

A casting teaser released by Netflix also introduced us to season 2’s new players: Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.

Squid Game season 2 release date and plot

Nothing has been officially announced about the second season’s plot or release date. However, we can make an educated guess that the second season will involve a new round of Squid Game contestants fighting for their lives for some big bucks. (Is that stupid reality show going to ruin this series for me? I can’t stop thinking about it.) Gi-hun seems poised to potentially re-enter himself into the competition, which would make me very upset, but Squid Game is quite adept at making that feeling very enthralling.

The first season took about two years to make once it was being made in earnest. As Hwang said in the press release, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year but it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to the fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.” Hear that?! Don’t give up on your dreams, kids! Even if they’re dystopian reflections of our dark, dark reality which will eventually come to be reflected right back at you in the real world, thanks to executives who miss the point of your series!

Anywho, considering that the writing for season 2 reportedly began in late 2021, that probably means season 2 will premiere in late 2023 at the absolute earliest. I’d brace yourself for a potential 2024 release, just in case. But that infernal reality show? That will probably come sooner.

