If you live in New York or Los Angeles, lucky you—Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City is in limited release, so that’s your weekend all sorted. For the rest of us, there are plenty of movies and shows to check out—even if they don’t feature a mustachioed Jason Schwartzman: a clever Black horror comedy, a new Pixar movie to argue about online, a documentary on the life of a comic book legend, and the long-awaited return of The Righteous Gemstones (and Walton Goggins) on HBO. All this and more in our guide to the best movies and shows to watch this weekend.

The Blackening

The Blackening could very well become the horror hit of the summer, though A24’s spooky Talk to Me is ready to give it some competition next month. Directed by Tim Story and co-written by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) and comedian Dewayne Perkins, The Blackening follows a group of friends on a weekend getaway to a cabin in the woods—a quintessential horror movie setting. Perkins also stars in the film alongside Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), Grace Byers (Harlem), and Sinqua Walls (Power). With its hilarious, incisive script and social commentary, The Blackening is earning comparisons to meta horror classics Scream and Get Out. Get thine ass to a theater, stat.

Also in theaters this weekend: Pixar’s Elemental and a potentially cursed little movie known as The Flash

Black Mirror

Where to watch: Netflix

It’s been a few years, but Black Mirror is finally back with a new season of techno-parables. The cast roster for season 6 is predictably stacked: Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael “Ken’s friend, Alan” Cera, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, and Zazie Beetz. The new season is almost certainly a mixed bag—aren’t they all?—but that’s part of the fun. Life is like a box of chocolates, etc.

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Where to watch: HBO, Max

On June 17, HBO and Max will debut John Early’s new hour-long comedy special, John Early: Now More Than Ever. You may know Early from his role on the hilarious genre-spanning series Search Party, as well as his work with longtime friend, collaborator, and fellow comedian Kate Berlant. The pair released a special last year, Would It Kill You To Laugh?, which you can watch on Peacock to pre-game Early’s new hour.

The Righteous Gemstones

Where to watch: HBO, Max

HBO’s most righteous family returns on June 18 with season 3. After dodging death in season 2, Eli (John Goodman) has handed his megachurch down to his three eager children—Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (the inhumanly funny Edi Patterson), and Kevin (Adam Devine). While the eponymous sibling trio is the focus of The Righteous Gemstones, the supporting cast is filled with some of my favorite comedic performances in recent memory: Walton Goggins as Baby Billy (who welcomed the toilet-birth of his child at the end of season 2), Tim Baltz as Judy’s husband BJ, and Tony Cavalero as Kevin’s friend and right hand man Keefe—an eccentric former satanist.

Also on Max: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens season 3 is finally available to stream in full following its run on Comedy Central. If you’re like me, you can’t wait to catch up with Edmund (Bowen Yang), Nora’s hot dad (BD Wong), and Grandma (Lori Thai Chinn).

Stan Lee

Where to watch: Disney+

On June 16, Disney+ will premiere Stan Lee, Marvel Studios’ new documentary about the life and career of the Marvel Comics legend. Per Disney: “Using only archival material—from personal home video, interviews, and audio recordings—the documentary film examines Lee’s origin story and what emerged from it: a far-reaching universe of stories with three-dimensional characters that have resonated with people all over the world.”

Chevalier

Where to watch: Hulu

Over on Hulu you can watch Chevalier, a film about the life of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Directed by Stephen Williams and based on a script by Stefani Robinson (Atlanta, What We Do in the Shadows), Chevalier stars the always compelling Kelvin J. Harrison as the eponymous composer and follows his rise through French society—and his affair with one Marie Antoinette. Oui, oui. Chevalier arrives on June 16.

Also on Hulu:

All Good Things: Get ready for Ryan Gosling’s Kenergy with his performance as another man with a hunk of plastic where his heart should be: Robert Durst. Gosling played the late murderer and Jinx subject in this 2010 film opposite Kirsten Dunst.

The Full Monty: The new FX series is a sequel to the acclaimed 1997 British feel-good comedy about a group of steel workers who get laid off and become strippers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2

Where to watch: Paramount+

The season 2 premiere of Strange New Worlds dropped on June 15, making this weekend the perfect time to get caught up with the first season if you haven’t already. Our own Julia Glassman watched the first six episodes, and writes that the series “feels like the vintage Star Trek so many of us grew up with: every week presents a new, weird adventure, with longer story arcs that gradually gain momentum in the background before bursting into the spotlight.”

Also on Paramount+: If you’re looking for a creepy horror throwback, check out There’s Something Wrong With the Children, director Roxanne Benjamin’s follow-up to 2019’s Body at Brighton Rock.

