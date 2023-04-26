‘Black Mirror’ Is Finally Back With a Trailer for Season 6

Prepare to be enthralled yet disturbed once again. Netflix has officially announced the return of Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker’s speculative dystopian anthology series—and it’s coming back sooner than you might think. The last season of Black Mirror aired over four years ago in 2019, and a lot has changed in the tech landscape since then. We can only imagine what Brooker has in store for us this time. Luckily, we don’t have to think too hard because Netflix has also released a teaser trailer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Mirror season 6.

When can you watch Black Mirror season 6?

Though Netflix hasn’t revealed a definitive date, Black Mirror season 6 will premiere this June on the streaming service. The new season seems to contain a total of five episodes (a departure from previous outings, which either had three or six episodes each, though it hasn’t been officially confirmed) which will likely all drop on the same day. Brooker, in speaking with Tudum, has said that he can’t wait for “people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it—especially the bits they shouldn’t.”

What can you expect from Black Mirror season 6?

Previous seasons of Black Mirror have always maintained the anthology-like structure. This was done so that the show itself could never be easily defined, and prevented it from becoming too predictable, as Brooker himself explained. Black Mirror always brings the unexpected, and this season will be no different:

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

Which actors have been cast in Black Mirror season 6?

Black Mirror always attracts incredible talent, and that trend continues with season 6. The Black Mirror season 6 trailer reveals that the cast includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Zazie Beetz, Annie Murphy, Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Rob Delaney, and Salma Hayek Pinault, just to name a few.

And as if those names weren’t enough to entice you to watch, Netflix has revealed that the Black Mirror season 6 cast also includes Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rory Culkin, and Samuel Blenkin. It’s safe to say the performances this season will be just as bold, harrowing, and memorable as ever.

So, there’s already a trailer for Black Mirror season 6?

Yes! Netflix dropped the trailer for Black Mirror‘s newest season to announce the upcoming release, and it’s certainly one to remember. Watch it here:

This season of Black Mirror seems set to be even more gruesome, terrifying, compelling, and thrilling than everything that has come before. I, for one, can’t wait to have my dreams haunted by this show once more.

