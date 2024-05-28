Sasha Rojen as Ezran in The Dragon Prince
One of the Most Exciting Fantasy Anime Series Is on Netflix and Fans Are Eager for More

The Dragon Prince is one of the most exciting animated series airing on Netflix right now. Fans of the show are hankering to know when they’ll be able to watch The Dragon Prince season 6.

The Dragon Prince is a fantasy series directed by Villads Spangsberg and Giancarlo Volpe. Long ago in Xadia, the six elements of magic lived in harmony: ocean, sky, stars, sun, moon, and earth. But everything changed when the seventh element dark magic attacked. This new magic type created a huge rift between the kings, causing a massive war between humankind and Xadia. Each book (season) in the series is dedicated to a specific magic type, such as book one: moon and book two: sky.

When is The Dragon Prince season 6 coming?

We’ve got some good news and bad news. The good news is that The Dragon Prince season 6 is definitely coming. The bad news is that we don’t have an official release date for it. According to Netflix, season 6 will premiere sometime in 2024.

The official teaser for season 6 came out not too long ago.

This time around, Terry the Elf seems like he’s in a bit of a bind with Claudia. The issue is that Claudia and Terry were dating, so what the heck’s happening here? We won’t really know until the season drops, but since Claudia isn’t in the best headspace here, clear from her kind of murderous intent from the trailer, it’s expected that things went south real bad.

Some fans have speculated that there’s a parallel here between Claudia and Azula. That’d make a lot of sense given that the Avatar: The Last Airbender writers are responsible for this show as well. And there are certainly similar elements here, right down to the color scheme and certain personality aspects.

You can currently watch The Dragon Prince on Netflix.

