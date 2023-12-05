What Is Going On in Din Djarin’s Love Life?

The Mandalorian season 3 brought up plenty of fan theories, questions, and more. One major question was whether or not something was going on between Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin—romantically, of course.

As someone who would love to see Din in love with Bo-Katan (or with Cobb Vanth), I’m into the idea. Rumors were flying when there was speculation that a scene was cut that depicted Bo-Katan and Din kissing each other. But recently, while talking to The Direct, star Katee Sackhoff talked about shipping with the fandom and what it means for the future of the series.

When asked about the possibility of a romance between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan in the series, whether in a cut scene from season 3 or the future of the show, Sackhoff seemed to make it clear that nothing is going on between the characters. The cut scene was instead just some fun between herself and Brendan Wayne, who is one of the actors who brings Din to life in the Mandalorian armor on set.

“I think that there’s probably just as much speculation in the shipping of The Armorer and Bo-Katan,” Sackhoff joked to The Direct. “I think that anytime you put a woman and a man on screen together, it’s bound to happen. I think that that’s just one of those things, that speculation that people enjoy. But no, nothing more than just joking around between myself and Brendan Wayne at work, so no.”

That is, as far as I can see, just simply talking about the rumors that are out there. That doesn’t mean that we can’t even hope for a romance, right? Or at least see what will happen in future seasons of the show between Bo-Katan and Din?

Never say never though?

Shipping is part of the game with shows, and no, I don’t think that we will ever get Din Djarin in a relationship. That’s just not who Din is as a character. Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the excitement and the fun of shipping. Which I do think is what Sackhoff is saying. Sackhoff and Wayne were having fun on set. It then became a thing online. People speculated it was a storyline in the show when it wasn’t, and now here we are.

It’s clear that there isn’t a romance on paper between Bo-Katan and Din—right now, at least—and this makes sense. Personally, I don’t think that means there could never be, but I also don’t think the show would go there with a character like this. Some characters in the Star Wars universe are not meant to fall in love and live happily ever after. Din Djarin might be my beloved and my husband, but I don’t think that he’s going to settle down any time soon, except maybe to enroll Grogu in a nice school.

So Sackhoff making it clear there is nothing between Din and Bo-Katan doesn’t exactly erase my hopes because they weren’t really there to begin with. If Din ever did actually find love? I’d be very happy for him! I just don’t think that’s where the show would take his character. If it did, I bet Cobb Vanth would happily accept him with open arms.

