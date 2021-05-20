Is Cobb Vanth in The Book of Boba Fett!?

The Mandalorian season 2 pulled out all the stops. With guest stars and fun new characters, we were taken on a journey with Din Djarin and Grogu to try to get Grogu to the Jedi. And with that journey came Timothy Olyphant joining the Star Wars universe, and fans collectively felt like that fire Elmo gif.

Flash forward to now, and … Let’s be honest, we all need more Cobb Vanth in our lives. In the first episode of season 2 of The Mandalorian, a man wearing Mandalorian armor came into a cantina on Tatooine and met with Din Djarin. It was the first time Din witnessed someone taking off their helmet in this season (even though he wasn’t REALLY a Mandalorian), and suddenly we were all staring at Timothy Olyphant and screaming.

Cobb Vanth was an amazing addition to the show, and while we only met him as the Marshal of Mos Pelgo, he clearly was a character that Din Djarin could rely on and come back to. So why is any of this important? Timothy Olyphant went on Conan to do an interview and had a certain goatee.

Timothy Olyphant sporting his Cobb Vanth look on a recent episode of Conan 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YCVIGNZxm0 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 19, 2021

The last we saw of Vanth, he was still on Mos Pelgo and working with the people there. And now that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand have returned to Jabba’s Palace, it makes sense that Cobb Vanth maybe comes to the aid of Boba and Fennec at some point, right? And it’s not like he’s not still on Tatooine. As far as we know, he’s still living it up there as the Marshal.

We don’t know much about The Book of Boba Fett. We’ve heard rumors that Din Djarin could show up but other than that, we don’t really know anything at all. Which is exciting. What works so well with The Mandalorian is that we don’t really know where the show is headed and we just get to go along for the ride and it feels as if The Book of Boba Fett is doing the same thing.

So … all this to say that it would make sense for Cobb Vanth to show up and help. Maybe even make a little joke about how he “knows that armor” when he sees Boba or something about the new paint job. Maybe Cobb Vanth will also flirt with Boba Fett and then there will be a nice little love affair between him, Boba, and Din. Who knows? I just think that we’ve established that Cobb Vanth is on Tatooine. We’ve seen Boba and Fennec return to Tatooine. So, having that knowledge and not having Cobb Vanth show up in The Book of Boba Fett seems like a real missed opportunity.

(image: Lucasfilm)

