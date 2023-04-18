Will This Really Be Din Djarin’s Fate in ‘The Mandalorian’?

Din Djarin, a.k.a. the titular Mandalorian of Disney+’s flagship Star Wars series The Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal, has been left in dire straits leading into the finale of the series’ third season. It’s gotten to the point that some fans are wondering if this is the end of our heroic single father.

Is this a real possibility or a case of fans’ fears run amok?

Spoilers for season 3 episode 7 of The Mandalorian, and general spoilers for Star Wars Rebels, Bad Batch, The Clone Wars, etc.

Evidence for Din Djarin’s death in The Mandalorian

Up until now, the Mandalorian has rarely been outright defeated, much less captured. The fact that he’s been captured by Moff Gideon, an Imperial who made his name by destroying Mandalore, does not bode well for Din Djarin’s survival.

While rescue missions are arguably the bread and butter of Star Wars, a rescue mission going awry is what led to the deaths of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Duchess Satine Kryze, Kanan Jarrus, and Tech.

Others have cited Bo-Katan’s increased role in Season 3 as evidence that she may take over as the protagonist of the series. However, I personally see it as telling the story of Mandalore through her. She represents both what Mandalore was and what it may be again one day. It helps that Din has also sworn himself to her service like Brienne of Tarth did for Catelyn Stark and, later, her daughters Sansa and Arya. The two of them could be dual protagonists in the future, but I don’t think Bo-Katan will ever supersede Din as the lone protagonist.

Fans have especially been analyzing Pascal’s Tonight Show appearance, where he implies that he is no longer “the [only] Mandalorian” and where he jokes about being replaced by a CGI version of himself if he gives too much away. Some people even say that Pascal’s absence from Star Wars Celebration was evidence that he is on the way out. I personally feel like this is the usual Internet over-speculation blown out of proportion, as Pascal has never been quiet about his love for the character and the show.

However, it’s also not like the creators or the franchise are strangers to killing off beloved characters. It’s a running gag that there are no happy endings in Star Wars, and the more media you appear in, the more likely you are to get murdered in the name of tugging on the heartstrings of fans.

Even fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano was effectively dead for the last two seasons of Rebels before Ezra Bridger literally bent space and time to save her from Darth Vader. And Din Djarin does not have access to the World Between Worlds.

Evidence Against Din’s Death

It’s arguably both too early and too late to kill off Din Djarin.

The Mandalorian, despite season 3’s lower viewership, is one of the most popular Disney+ properties and they won’t do anything to jeopardize it so soon. The fact that Pedro Pascal does not need to be in the suit also means that even if Pascal doesn’t want to continue doing as much of the physical acting (already a shared gig), he can do the voice work for as long as Disney pays him.

If they were going to kill him off, it would have been in season 1 when Din was injured in the finale and telling Cara Dune to take Grogu to the other Mandalorians so that he could die with honor. But thankfully, they did not do that and instead allowed Din Djarin and Grogu’s relationship to further grow and develop beyond protector and charge to a full-blown father-son bond.

At this point, many fans have stated that they would stop watching the show if Din Djarin (or Grogu) were killed, and I doubt Disney would allow something as financially unwise as killing the protagonist of their most popular Star Wars property.

So, what may happen to Din Djarin?

While Disney has not officially confirmed season 4 of The Mandalorian, showrunner Jon Favreau has stated that he is working on season 4 and that the events from the Ahsoka show will lead into the next season. But that also means that season 3 could leave us on a bit of a cliffhanger, like how season 2’s cliffhangers were resolved in The Book of Boba Fett.

I feel like Din Djarin will have his helmet forcibly removed by Gideon, which will be different from the times he removed his helmet in Season 2; in Season 2, he removed his helmet out of love for his child and not because he was defeated by an enemy. This could lead to Din Djarin either spiraling out of shame from being defeated by an enemy or maybe learning to relax his exacting standards for himself.

Also, while I don’t think Din Djarin will be frozen in carbonite à la Han Solo, I wouldn’t put it past the show to keep him in Imperial custody for an extended amount of time. It would give Bo-Katan and the other Mandalorians reason to keep pursuing Moff Gideon’s Imperial Remnants and would provide angst and drama, with a fair amount of hope for an eventual reunion. Heck, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a time skip that shows Grogu/IG-12 in full Mandalorian armor so he can save his papa.

In any case, the one thing I want from the finale is the return of the Mythosaur. Bet that Moff Gideon won’t have a plan to deal with that.

What do you think Din Djarin’s fate will be in the season 3 finale of The Mandalorian? Comment below!

(featured image: Disney+)

