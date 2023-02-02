Why We Love Galentine’s Day

Parks and Recreation aired for seven seasons on NBC. Although I wish the show went on longer, it gave the world lasting gifts we can treasure forever. Characters Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), and Lil’ Sebastian have become pop culture icons. For most of us, Parks and Rec was our first exposure to the wonderfully deranged Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate, my personal hero. It taught us all to appreciate ourselves and remember to “Treat Yo’ Self.”

Of all the gifts Parks and Recreation has given us, one thing has transcended TV to become a real-life event. It’s a celebration of love that happens every February, and it’s even better than the oft-tumultuous Valentine’s Day. I’m talking about Galentine’s Day!

What is Galentine’s Day?

Galentine’s Day originated in 2010 during Park and Rec‘s second season. In episode 16, Leslie throws her annual celebration of “Galentine’s Day,” which takes place the day before Valentine’s Day. The women meet for breakfast (because all the best foods are breakfast foods), where Leslie has decked out the table in pink and white decor. There are presents and mimosas. Leslie accurately describes the day as “Lilith Fair minus the angst and plus frittatas.”

The fictional celebration turned real holiday is all about “ladies celebrating ladies.” It is a time for women to appreciate the female friendships in their lives. There’s this misogynistic myth that women should always compete with and disparage other women. Galentine’s Day shows us how wonderful it is when we uplift each other and celebrate our friendships. Everyone gets bogged down in their lives, and sometimes we can forget to thank and spend time with the people who support us.

Make sure you take a page out of Leslie Knope’s book on February 13. Try using one of Leslie’s great compliments to Ann and tell your BFF: “You are such a good friend, you’re a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk-ox. Thank you, ox.”

(featured image: NBC)

