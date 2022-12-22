Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore’s ‘Mommy’ Bit Fills Me With…Feelings

There’s a lot of wild news happening in the world right now. Thankfully, at least Drew’s News Podcast (an off-shoot of The Drew Barrymore Show) can deliver the type of wild stuff we actually want to see. Host and national treasure Drew Barrymore had the iconic Aubrey Plaza on her show this week. The interaction between the two women was a holiday treat none of us knew we needed.

We can always count on Plaza for her unique and deadpan comedic takes, but with Barrymore, she really kicked it up a notch. The segment began with Barrymore and Plaza discussing how difficult it is to write jokes for kids. It started off with Plaza calling Barrymore a “dream mom” and saying she wished Barrymore was her mom. Then things got a little more…wow.

This better not awaken anything in me…

The newly blonde Plaza (why did no one tell me she went blonde?) looked Barrymore up and down while saying “Feed me. Put me to bed.” I think many people would have dismissed or ignored Plaza’s playful and suggestive comments. But not Drew. She just kept it going by replying, “I’m good at it too.” That gave Plaza the green light to add “nurture me” and “nourish me” while Barrymore discussed just how she would hold her. When Barrymore said “What I wouldn’t do to put you to bed” I lost my mind.

Losing my mind over this conversation between Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore pic.twitter.com/Z69YxLQj7S — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) December 19, 2022

And that wasn’t even the end of it!

With sexy eyes and a quirked eyebrow, Plaza went all in. “I’m a hungry baby,” Plaza said. Making full-on eye contact, Barrymore said, “And I have everything you need.” Plaza (and all of us watching) said, “I know you do.” Listen, I have no idea what spurned all of this conversation, but I know that we need more of these two just talking in front of a camera. Forget scripted romances. This is what the internet deserves.

I was SWEATING — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) December 20, 2022

Shifting the topic, Barrymore asked people to spread the word of the podcast to others (like I could keep any of this to myself). Barrymore said her dream “is coming true right now being here with you” to Plaza. With perfect timing, Plaza said, “Mine too, mommy.” And folks, our lady Drew literally MEOWED back. Write this on my tombstone as the cause of death.

Do yourself a favor and watch the full interview below:

(featured image: CBS)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]