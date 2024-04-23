Alioth in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
The Multiverse’s Hungriest Cloud is Making Its Big Screen Debut in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Julia Glassman
Published: Apr 23, 2024 03:58 pm

The second Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has dropped, and we get an even better look at a character we’ve come to know and love: the terrifying purple smoke monster Alioth.

Who—or what—is Alioth? If you’re only just now learning about the multiverse’s fiercest Very Good Boy, or you just need a quick refresher, here are the basics.

Alioth in Marvel comics and Loki season 1

Alioth the cloud monster in 'Loki'
Alioth originally appeared in Marvel comics in 1993, as a rival to Kang and the ruler of a billion-year-old empire beyond time. However, when Alioth made its Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, it underwent a few changes.

We first see Alioth in Loki season 1, episode 5, when Loki lands in the Void at the End of Time, a wasteland where the Time Variance Authority dumps all the people and things it prunes from deleted realities. Alioth is a gigantic being that floats in the sky, seemingly made from smoke and purple lightning. Occasionally, it has a toothy face that appears so that it can swallow stuff whole. As Classic Loki puts it, the Void is a shark tank, and Alioth is the shark. Stay in the Void long enough, and the monster will probably devour you.

After Loki and Sylvie subdue Alioth using Sylvie’s enchantment power, they find out that Alioth has another job along with eating stuff in the Void: guarding the entrance to the home of He Who Remains. He Who Remains explains to them in the next episode that Alioth is “a creature created from all the tears in reality, capable of consuming time and space itself.” He Who Remains explains that he used Alioth as a weapon to end the multiversal war caused by all his variants. That means Alioth was innocent before HWR got to him! Alioth is just hungry, that’s all!

Now, Alioth hangs around at the end of time, eternally filling its belly with anyone and anything who ends up there. The last time we see Alioth in Loki is in the series finale, in which it comes after the recently pruned Ravonna Renslayer.

Alioth in Deadpool & Wolverine

So what role with Alioth play in Deadpool & Wolverine?

We don’t know yet! The two trailers make it clear that Deadpool and Wolverine end up in the Void, along with some TVA agents. The first trailer briefly shows Alioth eating one TVA agent, but other than that, we don’t know how big a role Alioth will play in the film.

One thing’s for sure: Alioth is going to be one hungry cloud monster.

