Here Are All the Easter Eggs We Spotted in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer

The second trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has arrived, and it’s full of delicious Easter eggs! Here’s a full breakdown of everything we noticed in the trailer.

Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool’s third film, will see Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) recruit a disgraced Logan (Hugh Jackman) to fight the villain Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Deadpool & Wolverine, as part of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, will feature Wade and Logan hopping realities at the behest of the Time Variance Authority. Why has the TVA recruited them? What’s Cassandra up to? We don’t know a lot of the plot details yet, but the new trailer is packed with references, cameos, and inside jokes.

The Fox logo in the Void

The first Easter egg isn’t a huge surprise, since it featured in the first trailer and a bunch of leaked set photos, but after Deadpool picks Wolverine up from the bar where he’s drowning his sorrows, we see them walking in a barren landscape with the crumbling remnants of a huge 20th Century Fox logo. The logo is, of course, a reference to the studio that formerly held the film rights to the X-Men and Deadpool before it was bought by Disney.

As for the landscape, internet consensus is that it’s the Void at the End of Time, which we first see in Loki season 1, episode 5. It’s a place at the end of time where all the junk from all the universes that the TVA prunes ends up, but it’s populated by quite a few denizens. Last we saw, the Void contained multiple Loki variants, including Kid Loki and President Loki, along with the villain Ravonna Renslayer. It’s possible one or more of them could show up in Deadpool & Wolverine, along with characters from other pruned realities.

Graves of Future Past

As Deadpool reminds Wolverine that Wolverine was responsible for the ruination of his world, we see Logan walking past a row of tall, obelisk-like graves. These look like the graves from X-Men: Days of Future Past, the classic comic book run from 1981 that saw the X-Men slaughtered by Sentinels in the future. Did Logan cause the deaths of all his friends? I’ve already got chills.

Liefeld’s Just Feet

This is a relatively obscure joke for people who don’t read Marvel comics, but it’s pretty great. As Wolverine and Deadpool walk through a burned out city street, we see a storefront behind them that says “Liefeld’s: Just Feet.” This is a good-natured joke about Marvel artist Rob Liefeld, who’s known for cutting out or obscuring the feet of every character he draws. The reason? According to legend, he just can’t draw them.

This isn’t the first time the Deadpool franchise has taken a shot at Rob Liefeld’s foot problem. However, Liefeld himself is tickled by the reference, calling it “a thrill and an honor.”

Ant-Man’s helmet and skull

After a dick joke with Wolverine’s claws and a brief fight with TVA agents, we see the movie’s big bad, Cassandra Nova. What’s that she’s walking out of, though?

Holy crap, it’s Ant-Man’s skull! Behind Cassandra, you can see some decaying teeth and a bit of jaw. In another shot, you can see Ant-Man’s helmet. Apparently he died at some point when he was huge. Is this Ant-Man Scott Lang or Hank Pym? What happened to him? We don’t know, but Cassandra’s turned his head into a pretty hardcore HQ.

Plus, Cassandra’s not alone—but more on that in a minute.

Alioth

After some more action shots, we see a gray and purple monster made of smoke sailing across the Void. This is Alioth, the monster at the end of time that we first met in Loki. Alioth is a being that consumes anything it touches, and it was weaponized by He Who Remains in order to dispose of all the people pruned by the TVA.

Cassandra’s followers

We also get a glimpse of Cassandra’s posse gathered around the head. Next to the gangway, you can clearly make out Lady Deathstrike with her claws out, along with Azazel. Fans are reporting that they can also spot Toad, Pyro, the Russian, Callisto, and even Sabretooth. These characters will, of course, be familiar to anyone who’s been following the X-Men films over the years.

A sling ring portal

Finally, near the end of the trailer, Deadpool and Wolverine both jump into a circular portal made of sparks. This is the kind of portal that Kamar-Taj sorcerers like Doctor Strange and Wong make with their sling rings. Who created this one? Will we see yet another cameo? It remains to be seen!

Any Easter eggs we missed? Sound off in the comments!

