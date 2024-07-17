The Ending of ‘Twisters’ Leaves Us Guessing

Twisters will have you on the edge of your seat both because of the action sequences and because of the love story unfolding! But what does the ending of the movie mean for Tyler (Glen Powell) and Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones)?

**Spoilers for Twisters lie ahead.**

The last act of Twisters is action packed and ends what might be the hottest moment of the summer. As a big tornado is coming to plow through El Reno, Oklahoma, the team is trying to get everyone to safety. They bring as many people as they can to a movie theater to try to keep them safe, but the theater isn’t built to withstand the tornado, so Kate takes matters into her own hands.

Through the second act of the movie, Kate and Tyler are fixing the science that she thinks could help dissipate a twister. They were planning on testing it when this large tornado turns and is heading towards an unsuspecting town. In the end, Kate goes into the tornado herself, with Tyler’s truck, and uses the science they worked on together to save everyone.

It’s a pretty iconic ending, if you ask me. But then we go to the final scene of the movie: the airport sequence. What feels like some time later, Javi (Anthony Ramos) drops Kate off at the airport, and she’s heading back to New York. She’s going to talk about what happened with the tornado and the science behind it, but Tyler (who is fighting with an airport security guard played by Paul Scheer) is there.

He asks if she’s ever going to tell him when she’s coming back, and she flirts with him instead—but she does tell him that if he feels it, he should chase it.

Someone chase ME!

Where the ending of the movie truly breaks me is when Tyler goes running after Kate. Kate is watching the news in the airport, the flight tracker in front of her saying some flights are delayed, and the anchor says that a storm is coming that will impact travel. Without missing a beat, Tyler grabs her suitcase for her (hot), and the two leave the airport without a word—and without a kiss, for that matter.

That is where the questions at the end of Twisters lie. Do Tyler and Kate kiss? Are they together? Is this romantic comedy going to work out for them? Maybe the idea is that we’ll see their love in future movies, or maybe I am just too Glen Powell-pilled and think he’s in love with every woman he sees.

What we do know is that Kate and Tyler are going to try to stop tornadoes and get funding for Kate’s research. What I want to know is whether or not the two of them are going to kiss while doing so.

For now, we have a perfect little movie to go and enjoy in theaters, and I love it very much!

