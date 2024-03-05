Wondering What’s Been Going On With Rick Grimes? We Got You

Rick Grimes is back in our lives thanks to The Ones Who Live, but you might be asking how that’s possible. For me, The Walking Dead has often been linked back to “What is Rick Grimes up to?” so understanding how he ended up with the CRM is a fun topic to unpack.

Andrew Lincoln and his character left the flagship series of The Walking Dead in season 9. An injured Rick gets hurt and is in an embankment when he’s discovered by the Civil Republic Military (the CRM). After he’s taken away in a helicopter, his family back in Alexandria does not know if he’s alive or dead, but Michonne (Danai Gurira) keeps the hope alive, and rightfully so. He’s clearly been out there.

But until we saw Rick again in the finale of The Walking Dead, none of us knew what was going on. He was maybe going to have his own movie, but we now know that Rick comes back to us in The Ones Who Live, a spinoff series that sees him trying to get home to Michonne, Judith, and Rick Jr. (who he doesn’t know about).

The skinny of it is that Rick got hurt, he was picked up by a CRM helicopter, and then was taken into their custody and could not escape. That’s where Rick Grimes has been. And now, since we now know exactly what happened to Rick the moment he got picked up by the CRM, let’s talk a bit about how he ended up stuck there.

A man who wanted to get out

Rick Grimes so desperately wanted to get out of the CRM’s hold that he cut off his own hand to try to make it out. When that didn’t work, he was so defeated that he just rose up in their ranks to become a soldier for them, which is where he is when Michonne finds him. To be fair, Rick is not someone who would give up easily, and he felt stuck with the CRM given what Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) said to him about his family. Jadis threatened to kill them if he left, and he ended up stuck in that situation.

So, Rick Grimes may be with the CRM, but he’s there unwillingly, and maybe now that Michonne is with him, we will see a change in how Rick is behaving.

