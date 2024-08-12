People continue to underestimate Deku after the end of My Hero Academia. That couldn’t be a bigger mistake.

It’s a common misconception for readers to think that Deku was forgotten after he defeated Shigaraki. The sacrifice he made to beat Shigaraki was his quirk, One for All. If you skipped the last panels of Chapter 430, then you’d think that Deku became a legendary hero forced to retire too young. That’s not the case, because his former classmates and best friend, Bakugo, invested in the creation of a suit that can imitate One for All.

Basically, Deku became the Iron Man of his universe.

The story of My Hero Academia thematically pushed the idea that kindness and compassion are important to foster a helpful society. Deku gave his all to save people at the cost of his quirk, but it wasn’t a thankless endeavor. His kindness found its way back to him in the form of his friends and mentors.

The End.

Manga: My Hero Academia [Ch.430] pic.twitter.com/TeL8ckQNIj — HEXAMENDLE (@HEXAMENDLE) August 5, 2024

Becoming a teacher is just as heroic

People are upset because Deku became a teacher for a while at UA High School. There’s nothing wrong with Deku becoming a teacher, and that’s honestly a hill I’m willing to die on. Just because he didn’t end up with an official ship or become the number one hero doesn’t mean Deku’s pursuit was useless. It’s a realistic ending, and becoming a teacher is an honorable profession.

Even if Deku didn’t get the special suit, being a teacher would’ve fit his skills perfectly. Deku’s the best at analyzing quirks in My Hero Academia, and he’s literally remembered as a hero who inspired people to unite and fight back against villains. He knows how to inspire others to become better at handling their quirks. If there were anyone fit to become a teacher at UA High School, it would be Deku.

Now that he’s doing hero work with the special suit, does that mean Deku has stopped teaching? It’s implied that Deku still teaches and does hero work at the same time. All that matters in the end is that Deku got to continue living his dream while fostering a new generation of heroes. No other ending would’ve been better than this.

