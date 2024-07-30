It’s Time To Say Goodbye: ‘My Hero Academia’ Ends With Chapter 430

None of us are ready to see the end of My Hero Academia, but its last chapter is less than a week away. On X/Twitter, fans have been tweeting #ThankYouKoheiHorikoshi to pay tribute to the manga’s author.

Throughout its 10 years of publishing, the manga has given us great feelings of hope. The backdrop of the story is bleak, and it talks of a world where children are forced to be instruments of war and order. It’s dystopian, but we’ve seen the corrupt hero society crumble in the end. The future is still uncertain. But it’s changing for the better thanks to Izuku, the students of UA High School, and the heroes.

Don’t miss out on Chapter 430, the last chapter of My Hero Academia. It will be coming out on August 5, 2024, and you can read it at Viz.

Heroes are humans too

Izuku didn’t become a symbol of hope in the same way All Might did. Instead, his actions have inspired everyone to become heroes. Essentially, Izuku’s legacy is compassion and kindness.

Even the grandma, whom Shigaraki had asked for help from before, had a change of heart. In Chapter 429, an unnamed boy with a dangerous quirk was asking for help. Because of Izuku’s example, she felt compelled to help the boy instead.

This chapter mirrors what could have been Chapter 237, which featured Shigaraki’s villain origin story. If he had been shown kindness, maybe Tenko wouldn’t have been groomed by All For One into villainy. Society can’t keep relying on exceptionally gifted people to function because anyone can extend a helping hand and make a significantly positive impact in the lives of others. Compassion is heroic, and no special quirks are needed in order to extend kindness to others.

