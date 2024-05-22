Simon and Daphne at the ball in Season 1 of Bridgerton
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

Daphne Bridgerton Got Her Happy Ending. So Where Is She Now?

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 22, 2024 04:53 pm

Bridgerton season 3 has finally arrived on Netflix! But amidst the drama and romance, you might notice that one key character is missing. Where is Daphne Bridgerton?

Recommended Videos

Bridgerton, based on the romance novel series by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family and their mother, the Viscountess Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). As each sibling enters society among London’s aristocracy, they seek out the rarest and most desirable marriage a member of the ton can hope for: a love match.

Season 1 focused on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). In season 1, Daphne and Simon concocted a scheme to help Daphne snag a husband and Simon shake off his many suitors: the two of them would pretend to be in love, making Daphne more desirable to other men and discouraging the women of the ton from pursuing Simon.

However, as in any good romance novel, their plan backfired spectacularly. The two fell in love for real, and by the end of season 1, they were celebrating the birth of a baby boy.

Then, the happy couple just … disappeared. In season 2, Daphne made the trip to London from her new home at Simon’s estate, but neither of them stayed for the full London season. In fact, Simon was absent completely, presumably busy running the estate in the countryside.

Now, Daphne is nowhere to be found.

However, there is an explanation. Last year, Dynevor told Variety that since Daphne’s story arc was finished, she herself felt like it was time to leave the series. “Well, I did my two seasons,’ she said. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Notice that Dynevor isn’t closing the door on a future appearance. However, Daphne got her happy ending. She has a husband, son, and beautiful estate—and she’s a duchess! If you miss Daphne in season 3, just remember that she’s living her best life.

Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>