Want To Play ‘Lethal Company’? Your Options May Be Limited

Lethal Company is certainly the game of the moment. Launched in late October 2023, word of mouth has turned this online co-op experience into a must-have for pretty much any friend group. In short, Lethal Company is a horror exploration game. Players must work together to acquire and sell a plethora of material left behind in old, rundown space outposts. Communication is vital to success, as each of these facilities are filled with vicious monsters that want to harm the player.

Around Thanksgiving 2023, Lethal Company went viral after Americans on holiday booted up their gaming PCs and hopped online to play with their friends. Curious if you can play the game on your respective gaming hardware? Here’s what you need to know.

What can you play Lethal Company on?

At the moment, there’s only one way to play Lethal Company, and that’s through a Windows PC. You’ll need Windows 10 or Windows 11 to play the game. There’s no official Mac or Linux support at this time, nor are there any plans to bring the game to PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. You’ll also need a Steam account to play the game, as Lethal Company is only available via Valve’s online gaming platform.

While there isn’t an official way to play Lethal Company on Mac, intrepid Mac gamers have found a few ways to play the game on their system. According to YouTuber Mac Gaming, Lethal Company fans on Mac can engage in cloud gaming via Boosteroid, use the CrossOver compatibility software, or use a virtual machine to run the game, among other options.

Note that each of these options are not officially supported by developer Zeekerss, which means you may run into certain bugs, glitches, connection errors, or other incompatibility problems. Some solutions require extensive resources, too. Boosteroid works best with a strong and stable internet connection, whereas you’ll need powerful hardware to support Lethal Company on a Windows OS virtual machine.

Granted, Lethal Company has proven an overnight success, so there’s always the chance that Zeekerss seeks out port options for the game beyond PC. Until then, the best way to play remains Windows 10 or above.

(featured image: Zeekerss)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]