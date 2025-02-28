‘Why are they so scared?’: The Trump admin’s release of the Epstein files turns out to be a publicity stunt

After the Trump administration promised to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, Democrats and even some Republicans were sickened when it turned into a publicity stunt with random MAGA influencers happily posing with supposed binders of de-classified files on a man who horrifically abused countless women and children.

Epstein was a financer and sex offender who was investigated for sex trafficking before taking his own life while in prison. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested and ultimately found guilty on five charges of sex trafficking, for which she was sentenced to 20 years in prison. For years, though, many have wanted to know the names of everyone involved with Epstein, including those on his flight logs and client list. While names on Epstein’s documents aren’t enough to incriminate anyone, many still wish to know every powerful name associated with him and who all went to his private island, which locals have dubbed “pedophile island.”

Despite his known friendship with Epstein and his presence on his flight logs, Donald Trump previously suggested he was open to publicly releasing the Epstein files. Shortly after Trump entered office, his Attorney General Pam Bondi promised to release the files. The announcement caused a frenzy on social media, especially when the release was delayed, and claims arose that the files were deleted. After the anticipation and buildup, Bondi released the supposed Epstein files … to a couple of MAGA influencers.

Epstein files released to the MAGA influencers

On February 27th, the White House pulled a publicity stunt, making a show of handing off binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” to several extreme MAGA influencers, including political commentator Liz Wheeler, Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik, and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec. The influencers stood outside the White House for a photo shoot and took to their own accounts to brag about the files and pose with the binders. It was quite disturbing to see a bunch of out-of-touch influencers posing with big grins and waving the binders around as if they were waving around yearbooks instead of files on a sex offender and trafficker who ruined countless lives.

Rogan O’Hadley and Chad Prather also posted coordinated advertising statements on X, sharing identical propaganda messages about how the Trump administration is the “most transparent administration in American history.”

Initially, the stunt also raised confusion about why only a select group of MAGAs were given access to the files. In the end, it didn’t matter that the files were released to MAGA influencers because they contained nothing new. Despite the binders claiming to be “declassified” files on Epstein, media outlets questioned if they were ever classified, as they largely contained information that was already public. The files the administration spent so much time promising and hyping up were simply publicity stunts. It was just a way to get MAGA influencers to gush about the “transparency” of Donald Trump while waving around their binder props.

The Trump administration’s attempt to use the Epstein files for publicity and propaganda was so disgusting that even some conservatives spoke out against it. Right-wing personality Laura Loomer posted a series of Tweets slamming the administration for its lack of transparency and allowing right-wing influencers to “gatekeep” the Epstein files. Right-wing commentator Jeremy Hambly also called the stunt “absurd,” noting how these MAGA influencers would likely use the files for profits.

Following the backlash, Bondi suddenly backtracked, claiming the FBI was actually withholding Epstein’s files. It’s strange that she wouldn’t know the binders handed out to influencers in the big photoshoot didn’t actually contain the files she thought they did or why she wouldn’t get on top of the issue until after the stunt. Even if she tries to release a so-called “Phase 2” of the files, no one will trust their integrity after the stunt the administration pulled. It’s unclear why this stunt occurred, but all possible explanations are suspicious. It seems the initial plan was to pretend to give classified files to influencers so they could fabricate what was in them to the public.

If the Trump administration never intended to release the Epstein files, it raises the question of why they refuse to. As Ed Krassenstein wrote, “Why are they so scared?”

