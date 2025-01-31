‘Welcome to the Resistance’: Trump’s ex-Vice President fires back with a scathing social media post

Former Vice President Mike Pence briefly reminded the public why he thinks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. does not deserve to become the next Health and Human Services Secretary.

On X, Pence captioned his tweet, “President Trump was right the first time… Senators, vote No on RFK Jr.” Attached to it was a clip dating back to May 2024 of President Trump during his campaign. Back then, Trump castigated RFK and called him a “radical left Democrat.” Trump even claimed that he would choose Biden over RFK if he had to, speculating that the country would collapse if RFK became president.

President Trump was right the first time…Senators, Vote No on RFK,Jr. pic.twitter.com/Yc179VZG1N — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 29, 2025

MAGA supporters immediately attacked Pence for criticizing RFK’s appointment. Many called him a “traitor” and a “disgrace” in the replies, insults that harken back to Pence’s role in certifying Trump’s electoral loss in 2021. While the president still denies to date that he lost the election, Pence stood by the US Constitution. This earned him death threats from Trump’s extreme supporters, but also praise from the other side of the fence for doing what’s right.

One X user commended Pence for standing against RFK’s appointment. They wrote, “Welcome to the resistance, Mike.” Other social media users acknowledge that they aren’t politically aligned with Pence on several issues but agree with his evaluation of RFK. Regardless, Pence doesn’t deserve to be condemned for upholding democracy.

A suspicious appointment

If Pence’s reposted video proves anything, it’s that Trump’s endorsement of RFK comes off as disingenuous. It’s common for politicians to change stances on issues. But Trump went from disparaging RFK to nominating him to the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services within months. This was a man whom he thought would bring upon America’s downfall. The president is either a colorful speaker or a figure who couldn’t be taken at his word.

