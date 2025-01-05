‘We are f—– doomed’: Elon Musk pitifully boasts about what Cybertruck parts don’t blow up

There’s an image going around the internet that appears like a harbinger of destruction: a flaming Tesla cybertruck parked outside of a Trump Hotel. Despite what Elon Musk has to say, the internet believes the prophecy is clear: “we are f—– doomed.”

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a Tesla cybertruck packed full of fireworks and gas canisters exploded outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. The driver was a decorated army veteran who committed suicide via a gunshot to the head before the rented truck was engulfed in flames. The FBI are baffled by the question of motive, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force is working to determine if the vehicle explosion was related to the New Orleans truck attack that killed 14 people on Bourbon Street on the same night. Public figures responded with shock, horror and grief – all except for Elon Musk, who took the opportunity to point out the pars of the cybertruck that didn’t explode.

A guy blows himself up in a Cybertruck outside trump tower and Elon Musk uses it as an opportunity to brag about the parts that didn’t blow up and he can’t wait to “get it back on the road.” What a fucking ghoul. This is your president, folks. We are fucking doomed. pic.twitter.com/u0EAehw3YP — ? Scary Larry ? ??✊???? (@aintscarylarry) January 3, 2025

“What a fucking ghoul” wrote this internet user in response to Elon Musk’s insensitive bragging that despite the fact that a man’s charred corpse was pulled from a Tesla truck following potential act of terror, the battery pack and the tires were unscathed. Musk even claimed that he would “buff out the scratches” on the hunk of twisted metal that served as a human being’s fiery tomb, and get it “back on the road.”

“This is your president, folks” the user said. “We are f*cking doomed.”

While Elon Musk isn’t the official president of the United States, both private citizen and public official believe that the billionaire’s unprecedented level in influence in the halls of government make him a of “Shadow President” that will be able to influence Trump’s policies from behind the scenes. Musk effectively bought his way into a Trump Cabinet position after donating over $250 million to Trump and his Republican allies in the late stages of his presidential campaign. Since then, Musk has used his sizable level of influence to meddle in the legislative branch, and tanked a painstaking negotiated bipartisan government spending bill with a flurry of tweets before the 2024 holiday season.

Even the most diehard of MAGA supporters are concerned. After Musk’s DOGE co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy ignited a fire within the Republican Party due to his tweet citing “mediocrity” in the American workforce as the reason why companies hire foreign employees, Musk fanned the flames with digital gasoline and told immigration hardliners to “F*CK YOURSELF IN THE FACE” in a tweet, saying he would “go to war’ with anyone who doesn’t support the H-1B visas that grant international workers the right to seek temporary employment in American companies. In order to quash the debate, Trump himself had to step in and announce his support for H-1B visas, much to the disappointment of the anti-immigration voters who were courted by his campaign promise of mass deportation.

In response to Trump’s kowtowing to Musk, internet users on both the right and left users flooded the internet with memes showing Trump quite literally kissing the tech billionaire’s feet. Other users have attempted to couch the recent cybertruck explosion as a victory for Musk, saying that the engineering that went into the vehicle’s construction helped avert a greater disaster.

BREAKING: VP TRUMP CAVES TO PRESIDENT-ELECT MUSK ON H-1B VISAS. pic.twitter.com/ZchMvm77iy — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) December 29, 2024

He should be pounding his chest! How his truck was built saved lives. Only seven people were injured in this. If it wasn't his truck that the guy used, I wouldn't be surprised if all seven of those people were dead. Go on @elonmusk, pound your chest like you're King Kong.… — Pitt Fan 1 (@driscoll1142) January 4, 2025

Engineering flaws in Tesla trucks aside, this user strikes to the heart of the matter. Elon Musk’s post about the explosion did not contain one ounce of consideration toward the man that died in one of his vehicles. All that matters to Musk is his personal success.

Not a thought for the man who died in that truck.. Emotional deficit. — PinkAngel (@signal836) January 3, 2025

