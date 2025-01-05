OAKS, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 18: SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during a town hall for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds on October 18, 2024 in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Musk is campaigning for former U.S. President Donald Trump and is urging his supporters to take advantage of absentee and early voting in what is expected to be a tight race in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics
News

‘We are f—– doomed’: Elon Musk pitifully boasts about what Cybertruck parts don’t blow up

Image of Sarah Fimm
Sarah Fimm
|

Published: Jan 5, 2025 12:28 am

There’s an image going around the internet that appears like a harbinger of destruction: a flaming Tesla cybertruck parked outside of a Trump Hotel. Despite what Elon Musk has to say, the internet believes the prophecy is clear: “we are f—– doomed.”

Recommended Videos

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a Tesla cybertruck packed full of fireworks and gas canisters exploded outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. The driver was a decorated army veteran who committed suicide via a gunshot to the head before the rented truck was engulfed in flames. The FBI are baffled by the question of motive, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force is working to determine if the vehicle explosion was related to the New Orleans truck attack that killed 14 people on Bourbon Street on the same night. Public figures responded with shock, horror and grief – all except for Elon Musk, who took the opportunity to point out the pars of the cybertruck that didn’t explode.

“What a fucking ghoul” wrote this internet user in response to Elon Musk’s insensitive bragging that despite the fact that a man’s charred corpse was pulled from a Tesla truck following potential act of terror, the battery pack and the tires were unscathed. Musk even claimed that he would “buff out the scratches” on the hunk of twisted metal that served as a human being’s fiery tomb, and get it “back on the road.”

“This is your president, folks” the user said. “We are f*cking doomed.”

While Elon Musk isn’t the official president of the United States, both private citizen and public official believe that the billionaire’s unprecedented level in influence in the halls of government make him a of “Shadow President” that will be able to influence Trump’s policies from behind the scenes. Musk effectively bought his way into a Trump Cabinet position after donating over $250 million to Trump and his Republican allies in the late stages of his presidential campaign. Since then, Musk has used his sizable level of influence to meddle in the legislative branch, and tanked a painstaking negotiated bipartisan government spending bill with a flurry of tweets before the 2024 holiday season.

Even the most diehard of MAGA supporters are concerned. After Musk’s DOGE co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy ignited a fire within the Republican Party due to his tweet citing “mediocrity” in the American workforce as the reason why companies hire foreign employees, Musk fanned the flames with digital gasoline and told immigration hardliners to “F*CK YOURSELF IN THE FACE” in a tweet, saying he would “go to war’ with anyone who doesn’t support the H-1B visas that grant international workers the right to seek temporary employment in American companies. In order to quash the debate, Trump himself had to step in and announce his support for H-1B visas, much to the disappointment of the anti-immigration voters who were courted by his campaign promise of mass deportation.

In response to Trump’s kowtowing to Musk, internet users on both the right and left users flooded the internet with memes showing Trump quite literally kissing the tech billionaire’s feet. Other users have attempted to couch the recent cybertruck explosion as a victory for Musk, saying that the engineering that went into the vehicle’s construction helped avert a greater disaster.

Engineering flaws in Tesla trucks aside, this user strikes to the heart of the matter. Elon Musk’s post about the explosion did not contain one ounce of consideration toward the man that died in one of his vehicles. All that matters to Musk is his personal success.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Sarah Fimm
Sarah Fimm
Sarah Fimm (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.