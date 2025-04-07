Mike White has already revealed where season 4 of ‘The White Lotus’ won’t take place

The hit HBO show The White Lotus just wrapped up its third season with another dramatic finale, leaving fans excited for details about season four. While the exact setting is still a secret, the show’s creator, Mike White, has dropped some big hints that rule out a few possibilities. To make sense of these clues, we need to look at how the show has developed so far and what the production team has said publicly.

The first three seasons all followed a similar pattern: they took place at high-end beach resorts. Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand all provided beautiful oceanfront backdrops, with the story often highlighting the sound of waves and rocky shores. However, According to Today, White has made it clear that he wants to move away from this style for season four. When he said he wants to step back from the “crashing waves and rocks” vibe, it strongly suggests the next season won’t be set by the sea, which narrows down the possible locations.

That doesn’t mean the show will lose its dark humor, social satire, or tense drama. White has promised HBO that “there’s always room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” so the core of the series will stay the same, even if the scenery changes.

White Lotus season 4 will be somewhere close

Another important factor is the deal between HBO and the Four Seasons hotel chain. This partnership, officially announced in October 2024, means future seasons will continue to be filmed at Four Seasons properties. While this limits the options, it also guarantees the same level of luxury that fits the show’s style.

This deal, along with HBO executive Francesca Orsi’s announcement to Deadline in February that they were scouting locations in Europe, makes it very likely that season four will be set at a European Four Seasons. Orsi didn’t give specifics, but her comment reinforces the idea that Europe is the top choice.

However, White’s well-known dislike of cold weather cuts down the options even more. Executive producer Dave Bernard confirmed that a ski resort is out of the question because White prefers warmer places. This means many mountain or high-altitude resorts in Europe won’t be considered.

Looking at the list of possible Four Seasons locations in Europe, we can eliminate several right away. Big cities like London, Paris, and Istanbul probably won’t be chosen because the show has always focused on more remote, resort-style settings. The same goes for other major cities like Madrid, Lisbon, Geneva, and Prague. That leaves a smaller group of potential spots, mostly secluded resorts or countryside properties in Europe.

One article listed a few possible Four Seasons locations, including Athens, the French Riviera, Hampshire (England), Mallorca, and Megève (France). Megève’s Four Seasons is open year-round, but since it’s in the French Alps and White doesn’t like cold weather, it’s probably not the pick. That leaves the Four Seasons Astir Palace in Athens, the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera, the Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, and the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca as the most likely options—though even these depend on whether the setting is more inland or still near the water.

In the end, all signs point to a European Four Seasons location, but the exact choice is still a mystery. There’s always a small chance the show could surprise everyone and go somewhere outside Europe, despite the location scouting and the Four Seasons deal. We’ll just have to wait and see where The White Lotus heads next.

