Adam Kinzinger calls out the MAGA mentality over an insane proposal

President Donald Trump’s term just started, but it’s been a dizzying return to the White House. While Americans scramble over Trump’s shocking policies, Republican lawmakers who admire the president seem to be matching Trump’s chaos.

Recommended Videos

Former Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger shared outrageous proposals by Republicans from Congress on his YouTube channel. These five proposed policies would be hilarious if they were satirical — but they’re not. “Forget rising prices. If you’re one of the lucky few still carrying hundred-dollar bills, imagine pulling one out and seeing Donald Trump instead of Ben Franklin,” Kinzinger said.

This bizarre suggestion isn’t a joke. Texas Representative Brandon Gill put suggested one of these shocking policy changes. Gill said that the bill commemorating Trump on the $100 is “a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years.” Meanwhile, one of Gill’s Republican colleagues, Representative Joe Wilson, proposed that Trump’s face be put on a new $250 bill. Putting Trump on the dollar is one thing, but others believe that his face should be on Mount Rushmore instead.

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna introduced legislation to carve President Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore. “President Trump’s bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America’s greatness have cemented his place in history,” said the representative from Florida. Regardless, Luna’s praise doesn’t necessarily mean that Trump has rightfully proven to be worthy of a spot on the iconic mountain.

Other idolatrous Trump bills

On the other hand, Representative Addison McDowell proposed to rename the Dulles International Airport to “Donald Trump International Airport.” While it’s common to name airports after presidents, Kinzinger finds irony in the attempt. “What better tribute to aviation than naming an airport after the guy whose administration tried to fire air traffic controllers?” Kinzinger snarkily commented.

The airport wasn’t the worst suggestion. Representative Lauren Boebert recommended changing the name of Washington, D.C. to the “District of America.” Representative Claudia Tenney alternatively thought it would be best if Trump were given a designated federal holiday.

“This term is far from over. So, will Republicans run out of wild ideas? Or is there no limit to how far they’ll go to get Trump’s attention?” Kinzinger concluded. It goes without saying that all the proposed bills are absurd. If not for the blatant pandering by Trump’s MAGA base, most of these monumental suggestions would seem like an attempt to enshrine President Trump in public memory. Regardless, it should be a privilege that’s earned, not rewarded to a president who has just entered his second term.

There are other ways to be remembered as a president. Crisis management and economic policies are just a few, yet important, examples.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]