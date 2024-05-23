Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent in Season 2
Is ‘Will Trent’ Returning for a Third Season?

Chelsea Steiner
Published: May 23, 2024 02:49 pm

ABC police drama Will Trent has quickly broken from the procedural pack thanks to sharp writing and compelling performances from its actors. Based on the series of novels by Karin Slaughter, the show follows Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) a highly observant Special Agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) who grew up in the foster care system.

***SPOILER ALERT: This post spoils the season 2 finale.***

The season two finale, “Do You See the Vision?”, aired this week, with the shocking revelation that Crystal (Chapel Elizabeth Oaks) was the serial killer targeting sex offenders. When Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) realizes the truth, she chases Crystal into a nearby river. Crystal trips, hits her head on a rock and dies.

As if that ending wasn’t tragic enough, Will realizes that Angie covered up Crystal’s murder of Lenny in season one, paving the way for her murder spree. Will imagines a flash-forward future of domestic bliss with Angie (marriage, kids, a white picket fence), before arresting her for tampering with evidence and covering up Lenny’s murder. The episode ends with Will packing a bag and leaving for parts unknown.

Will there be a Will Trent season 3?

Luckily for fans, the series has already been renewed for a third season. But we may be waiting a while to find out what happens. The series will return in 2025 during midseason, with fellow procedural The Rookie.

Will Angie be released from jail? Will she still be able to join the GBI? How will Will’s betrayal affect their romance? And where did Will go, exactly? Hopefully, all these questions will be answered when Will Trent returns in 2025.

Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.