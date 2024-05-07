Season 2 of the ABC police drama Will Trent is rapidly drawing to a close, and showrunners have been steadily ratcheting up the tension for the last eight episodes. Episode 9, “Residente o Visitante” promises to finally give fans answers about Will’s family, but when can we watch … and where?

Recommended Videos

Will Trent is a TV show based on a series of novels written by Karin Slaughter. It’s been a popular offering from ABC since it premiered on January 3, 2023, and it was renewed for the second season, which premiered on February 20, 2024. Thanks to consistently high ratings, the show has already been picked up for a third season. In fact, season 2, episode 3, “You Don’t Have to Understand,” was the show’s highest-rated episode ever.

The story follows Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez), a former orphan who was abandoned by his family and forced to survive in the foster system as a kid. He grew up to excel at finding criminals in spite of his differences, including crippling dyslexia, and now has the highest clear rate in the GBI. He’s joined by his boss Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), partner Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), and sometimes-girlfriend and Atlanta P.D. detective Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) and her partner, detective Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin).

(ABC)

We last saw Will in action in Season 2, episode 8, “Why Is Jack’s Arm Bleeding?” which aired on May 7, 2024. This episode saw Faith and Will reopening a cold case after the victim’s body is discovered 13 years later. Will suffers a series of flashbacks, adding a personal aspect to the case that perfectly sets up the action for the next episode ….

Season 2, episode 9, “Residente o Visitante”

The next-to-last episode in season 2 will follow the usual air schedule: the new episode will premier at 8 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. As always, you can catch the show streaming on Hulu the following day.

In what the network promises will be an emotional episode, Will will join his uncle Antonio for a trip to explore their shared familial roots in Puerto Rico. While experiencing all of the sights and sounds of his native land, he discovers secrets about his mother’s past that help him see himself and his entire life differently. Once Will is back in Atlanta, this knowledge sticks with him as he investigates a case that involves Antonio’s old friend.

Meanwhile, Faith and Ormewood attempt to discover the truth about a sex offender who wound up dead. When the two cases come together, tensions reach critical new levels. Episode 9 sets the scene for the season 2 finale, “Do You See The Vision?” which will premiere on ABC on May 21, 2024.

So get excited, Will Trent fans! You won’t have to wait long to see all of the episodes this season, and with season 3 already in the works, it seems Will and the gang will be gracing our screens for years to come.

(featured image: ABC)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more