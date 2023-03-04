Was Ellie Gay in ‘The Last of Us’ Game? Answered

HBO’s The Last of Us TV series has continued to raise interest in the PS4 game it was adapted from. The Last of Us premiered on January 15, 2023, and some are hailing it as one of the best video game adaptions of all time. The show and game take place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been devastated by an outbreak of the Cordyceps brain infection, which turns its victims into blood-thirsty, fungus-encroached monsters. In this world, Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is tasked with taking Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a dangerous journey to attempt to use her immunity to the virus to form a cure.

The show has tracked Ellie and Joel’s adventures from Boston to Wyoming, but it has also taken the time to delve into their pasts through flashbacks. Episode 7, “Left Behind,” digs into Ellie’s tragic backstory, detailing her life before meeting Joel and how she was bitten before learning of her immunity. We find that Ellie was placed in FEDRA military school and had an interest in climbing the ranks so she could give orders to others. Hence, she’s a bit hesitant when she learns her best friend, Riley (Storm Reid), joined the Fireflies. However, she cares enough about Riley to put the FEDRA vs. Fireflies feud to the side and go on an adventure with her.

The two go to an abandoned mall and have a fun night filled with “wonders,” including carousels, photo booths, and arcade games. The air is thick with romantic tension, as it becomes clear that the two share a connection that goes deeper than friendship. The night culminates in a kiss as they confirm their feelings for each other.

Is Ellie also gay in The Last of Us game?

(Sony)

While The Last of Us episode 7 captures Ellie’s backstory beautifully, some weren’t pleased with it. As usual, the depiction of an LGBTQ+ relationship sparked backlash from bigots. It was even censored in some regions. Then, there were the overused protests from internet users claiming that the show is trying to be “woke” and ruining Ellie with its political agenda. However, the argument was pretty laughable, because the show wasn’t even responsible for making Ellie part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Those familiar with the game will know that Ellie’s LGBTQ+ identity has always been a part of this storyline. In fact, the unfolding of Ellie and Riley’s relationship occurs in the game very close to how it plays out in the show. Additionally, in The Last of Us Part II, Ellie has a relationship with Dina (Shannon Woodward). Viewers believe they may have already spotted a Dina cameo in episode 6. So we should get used to Ellie’s sexuality in The Last of Us, because it will likely be explored further.

(Featured image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]