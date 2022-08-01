Bella Ramsey Teases ‘The Last of Us’

The Last of Us is being adapted into an HBO show that brings the post-apocalyptic world of the clickers to life an highlights the last bit of hope people have to finding a cure for a “zombie-like” disease. When a young girl is bitten and is seemingly immune to the clickers, it is a rush to the Fireflies for Ellie and Joel as they try to find someone willing to see if Ellie is the key to their future. HBO is adapting the video game series from Naughty Dog and cast Game of Thrones and His Dark Materials star Bella Ramsey as the young Ellie, and now she’s giving fans a bit of a tease into the series and what we can expect from it!

In an interview with Screen Rant, Ramsey talked about the series and the experience as a whole, noting how long the shooting was the for HBO series. “It was the longest show I’ve ever been on. It was 11 months shooting for me, and the rest of the team were there for over a year, I think,” she said. “I feel like when you’re with a group of people for that long, the connections that you formulate and the friendships are so solid and special. It was really hard to say goodbye to everybody at the end. It was such a good experience.”

One of the most important relationships in the game and presumably the series as well is the relationship between Ramsey’s Ellie Williams and Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller. And, according to Ramsey, she had a wonderful time working with Pascal and bringing their dynamic to life.

“And working with Pedro was so fun. He’s hilarious,” she said. “He’s probably one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. He’s also incredibly generous. That’s the word that comes to mind when I think of Pedro. He’s so generous with his words, with his time, and with his actions. He’s just a super cool person to be around, and he definitely made the set a fun place to be. We had a lot of great conversations.”

Pascal’s Joel Miller is something that did get me initially interested in the series but going back through and watching game play and learning about this story, The Last of Us is one that is fascinating to explore and I think that the HBO series is going to bring us some amazing storylines within what we know from the world!

What The Last of Us can hold for us

We know that the series is different from the game and that we’ll have new storylines to explore but it will be fascinating to see how the series adapts the source material into something completely new and exciting. It’s clearly a world that is ripe with opportunities and promises us new stories from characters we know and love and seeing how much Ramsey seems to love the series is promising!

Until we get more information about the show, at least we know that the cast and crew poured their heart into telling Ellie and Joel’s story.

