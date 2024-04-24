Romance is in the air. Is it spring? I wouldn’t know. I’ve locked myself in the basement to play Persona 3. Does my heart burn for this cast like it does for Persona 5? For some yes, for others, no. Here they are, all Persona 3 romance options ranked worst to best.

12. Kokomaru

(Atlus)

Kokomaru is a good boy. The bestest. But he’s a DOG. I’m all for cross-species romance in a Baldur’s Gate 3 sort of way, but not like this. Yes, the female protagonist can get an S-Rank relationship with this pup. No, I don’t want to think about what that means for the fate of humanity.

11. Theodore

(Atlus)

Yes, Theodore has a sexy voice. The problem is the things he chooses to say with it. Case in point: the takoyaki date. The octopus balls give him all the wrong ideas, and soon he starts waxing ho-etical about tentacles. I’m not here to kink shame anyone, even if their kink is covering you with octopus tentacles, but that’s a third date conversation. Can’t we at least try to get to know each other in other ways rather than carnal? He also starts pinching your cheeks on the date, which no one likes. No one. Theodore, you aren’t my aunt, stop acting like you are.

10. Ryoji Mochizuki

(Atlus)

And I thought Theodore was bad. Ryoji is a total freak, he lays on the flirting thicker than a bowl of oatmeal. Couple that with the creepy way he was spying on the girls during the Hot Springs trip and you’ve got a recipe for a low-ranking romancing option. His only saving grace is that buried under the muck and grime of pent-up sexual frustration, he does, in fact, have a kind heart. So kind that he delivers the adorable line “I would still like you, no matter if you were a guy or girl” when the question is brought up. Wholesome, but a lot of work to get there.

9. Bebe

(Atlus)

Andre Laurent Jean Geraux or “Bebe” is what we in the business like to call a “lil cutie patootie”. He’s a French transfer student, so he gets hot points for being, well, French. He’s got a sweet and bubbly personality, and always manages to look on the bright side of life. That would be adorable … if it wasn’t his only modus operandi. C’mon, Bebe. There is a little something called “toxic positivity.” The world isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. What good is a partner if you can’t commiserate with them just a little bit? Complain about your day? Rag on someone you don’t like? Bebe, I need your support through thick AND thin.

8. Fuuka Yamagishi

(Atlus)

Fuuka Yamagishi is a shy, timid girl who is impossible not to fall a little bit in love with. Who wouldn’t want to spend the time watching her come out of her shell? The only problem is, she hardly has any time to spare. Girl’s schedule is PACKED. It’s a full-on event just to get her to commit to hanging out. She’s got so much going on, and that’s okay, girl go get your bag, but you gotta make a little bit of time if you want romance. Love is like a house plant. You can forget about it for a while, but too long and it will die.

7. Yuko Nishiwaki

(Atlus)

Yuko Nishiwaki is the ambitious manager of the school’s track team. She’s passionate and driven, and who doesn’t want that in a partner? Her explosive personality can cause her to have a bit of a temper, however, and she can fly off the handle even at a mild offense. Tsundere types can be attractive in fiction but in reality? No thanks. You want to be with someone who can actually be merciful when things don’t go as planned. She does eventually soften up further down the romance path when you two co-coach a team of kids. Maybe she could be a more long-term solution to your romance problem after all?

6. Akihiko Sanada

(Atlus)

Akihiko Sanada is a gem. As captain of the boxing club, he’s got that tough-guy charm. He’s also just as driven as Yuki Nishwaki, but not prone to explosive outbursts. The man just needs to learn how to take a break. His persona can work against him, as he often pushes his tough cookie body to the point of crumbling. Luckily you the protagonist can be there to patch him back up again.

5. Chihiro Fushimi

(Atlus)

If you’ve got a penchant for shy girls but can’t get Fuuka to give you the time of day, Chihiro is certainly the better option. The shy student council treasurer is a total sweetiepie who struggles to express her feelings. Because of her shyness, she lacks intimate relationships in her life…. that is, until you come along. With a little love and care, Chihiro blooms into a confident, self-assured character who doesn’t take B.S. from anyone.

4. Shinjiro Aragaki

(Atlus)

If you’re looking for that Pride and Prejudice sort of romance, you can’t go wrong with Shinjiro Aragaki. He’s aloof and defensive and definitely feels like a shady sort at first. If you can get through his prickly exterior (and believe me, you can) he reveals himself to be a sweet person who just wants to do right in the world. Like the lesson learned in the greatest of romance novels, you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. His is one of the best love stories in the game.

3. Mitsuru Kirjio

(Atlus)

Mitsuru Kirijo is just … a total babe. She’s confident. She’s charismatic. She’s intelligent. She’s by and large Student Council President material. She’s one of those characters who it’s easy to feel intimidated by, even though you’re the protagonist here. If you want someone headstrong without being hotheaded and kind without being timid, she’s the right pick. Her got-it-all-together personality can come off as cold and a bit conceited at first, but she’s kinda already earned it. If you’re looking dom-mommy energy in your relationship, there simply is no other choice.

2. Yukari Takeba

(Atlus)

Yukari Takeba is the all-around Best Girl of Persona 3. Kind, generous, outgoing, a total peach. One could even argue that she is the canon romance for the male protagonist. She just ticks all the boxes. Her combat prowess also makes her power couple material, #goals. There’s a reason why so many fans of the series consistently rank Yukari as an S-tier romance. She’s earned it.

1. Aigis

(Atlus)

Who would have thought that a robot would make for the most emotionally engaging partner in Persona 3? Aigis is just fascinating. She is perhaps the most “do it for the plot” romance on this list, but that’s what makes her so enticing! It’s the power of her story! Watching a robot slowly learn to become more and more human through the power of your love is romance novel gold. Combine that with the chemical composition of her heart (solid gold) you’ve got a 24-karat romance on your hands.

