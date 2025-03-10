Vice President JD Vance accused of ‘using his child’ as a shield against pro-Ukraine protestors

Vice President JD Vance believes he had been targeted by pro-Ukrainian protestors during a morning walk with one of his children in Cincinnati. The vice president later posted his frustrations on X.

“Today while walking my 3-year-old daughter, a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared,” Vance said on X. He also claimed in the Tweet that he decided to speak with the protestors. In turn, Vance alleged that some protestors agreed to leave his child alone.

“It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a sh— person,” Vance said at the end of his post. The image of protestors chasing an innocent child seems aggravating. Social media users, regardless, were hardly sympathetic with Vance’s narrative. Some were even skeptical of Vance’s version of alleged events. There looked to be some security surrounding Vance in the background. Nevertheless, whether Vance was purposefully followed around is unconfirmed.

Many X users replied to Vance and brought up the plight of Ukrainian children under Russia’s encroachment. One enraged social media user accusatorily wrote, “How will you explain that you helped Russia, charged by Hague for crimes against Ukrainian children, to commit these crimes?

“Imagine believing that Secret Service would allow people to ‘chase’ the Vice President’s toddler. Just like Musk, Vance is using his child to virtue signal and troll,” said another frustrated X user.

Commentator Mehdi Hasan weighed in and compared the current vice president to former Vice President Mike Pence. He argued that Pence was chased by an “angry armed mob baying for his blood” with his child. Meanwhile, Vance was only being asked indignant questions at best.

A silver lining

Undoubtedly, one of the best things that came out of the confrontation between Vance and the protestors is a confession. In the clip, Vance agreed that Russia invaded Ukraine—a fact that the Trump administration so often danced around.

“Russia won’t settle,” said one person from the crowd. Vance agreed and conceded that Russia “certainly invaded Ukraine in 2022.” This admission is in stark contrast to President Donald Trump’s remarks about Ukraine being responsible for “starting” the war with Russia.

