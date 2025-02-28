‘Gambling with World War III’: Trump tears into Zelenskyy, berating his decision to fight against Russia’s invasion

President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an intense meeting at the Oval Office. During that meeting, Trump made a few disgusting remarks directed towards the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Recommended Videos

According to NPR, the two political leaders exchanged a few caustic barbs during a talk that was supposed work towards peace between Russia and Ukraine. This deal would involve Ukraine giving the United States access to valuable raw materials and rare earth metals in exchange for aid. It seems like Trump had other ideas that day when he turned the whole event into a shouting match.

Trump’s method for dealing with Russia, which he defends consistently, is to allegedly align with Vladimir Putin’s politics and overall agenda as often as possible. Trump has falsely accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia years ago. This questionable stance is one he continued to take during the meeting with Zelenskyy. Some believe his attitudes enables Putin to enact more war crimes against Ukraine.

A clip featuring Trump attacking Zelenskyy for fighting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine circulated on social media. In the clip, Trump tells Zelenskyy “Don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel. We’re trying to solve a problem” in defense of his method for handling Putin. Horrifically, Trump doesn’t stop there. “You’re in no position to dictate what we’re gonna feel. We’re gonna feel very good. We’re gonna feel very strong,” Trump said to Zelenskyy.

Trump accuses Zelenskyy of ‘gambling with World War III’

There isn’t much coherence to what Trump is saying here and it seems like it’s totally just empty propaganda. In the same clip, Trump delivers his most repugnant lines yet to Zelenskyy: “You’re gambling with World War III. And what you’re doing is disrespectful to this country.”

Zelenskyy has tirelessly fought for the liberation of Ukraine since the war with Russia began. As said by AP News, all he wants is peace, but he needs aid from countries like the United States to do it. Trump refuses to accommodate even the most basic of requests from Ukraine, and seems entirely resolved to side with Putin on all matters. While Trump is shouting at Ukrainians embattled with a fascist war regime, those very same people are dying on a daily basis.

Various U.S lawmakers have weighed in on the exchange since it occurred. As expected, many Republicans have gone full bat for Trump and his baseless tirade. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said he was “proud” of Trump for telling off Zelenskyy and said “What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful and I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again.”

Although Republican support for Ukraine has wavered throughout the years, some members of the GOP seem to stand against Trump for how he’s handling the Russo-Ukraine war. Representative Mike Lawler said “diplomacy is tough and often times there are serious differences of opinion and heated exchanges behind closed doors. Having this spill out into public view was a disaster — especially for Ukraine.”

Let’s get the facts straight: Regardless of Trump’s behavior when meeting with Zelenskyy, it’s a terrifying time for Ukrainians suffering and being denied the aid they so desperately need.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy