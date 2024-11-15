‘Very random’: Lana Del Rey shuts down allegations she has beef with Lizzo

The internet made up a fake feud between Lizzo and Lana Del Rey, and the latter is here to set the record straight.
Lizzo and Lana Del Rey are some of the biggest pop stars right now. While Lizzo earned a name for herself due to her self-love and empowering anthems, Lana Del Rey is known for her exploration of 1950s glamour and Americana. Some would have never expected these two to cross paths, but an edited screenshot brought both their names to the headlines this week.
Are Lizzo and Lana Del Rey feuding?
The short answer is no, they aren’t. But for awhile, the internet believed they were.
On November 14, 2024, parody account Drop Pop shared a fake screenshot on X that supposedly showed Lizzo and Del Rey fighting on TikTok. The screenshot shows Lizzo supposedly commenting on Del Rey’s video with “I’d like to see you back on the charts.”
In response, Del Rey supposedly tells Lizzo that she would “love to see you run a treadmill.” Lizzo then comments that she hopes an alligator eats Del Rey’s “big ass,” to which Del Rey states, “You’d know about eating biggie.”
Though the edited screenshot was shared by a well-known celebrity news parody account, that didn’t stop it from going viral. Those who were unaware the account was satire believed the two were actually fighting, leading the screenshot to receive increased attention.
Soon after the post went viral, a community note was added clarifying the post was a joke and that the supposed exchange was fabricated.
Another screenshot was shared online to fuel the rumors of discord between Lizzo and Del Rey, though it did not receive as much attention. The screenshot shows Del Rey supposedly commenting “Trump all the way” on a TikTok in which Lizzo endorses Kamala Harris. In response, Lizzo supposedly comments, “B*tch, you married a grandpa with rabies and zero teeth.” Other fabricated screenshots show the two artists body-shaming each other. Again, these screenshots are FAKE.
Lana Del Rey shuts down rumors of feud with Lizzo
In an Instagram comment section, Lana Del Rey acknowledges that the screenshots are fake. In one comment, she states that she doesn’t have an official TikTok or Twitter. While the singer does have an official TikTok, it has not been updated since July.
She adds that rumors of the fight are “very random,” effectively shutting down any allegations the two superstars are on bad terms.
Case closed: Lizzo and Lana Del Rey are NOT fighting, people!
Published: Nov 15, 2024 01:00 pm