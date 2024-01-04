Thirsty Anime Fans, You’re Apparently Getting a ‘Spicier’ VTuber Group

It’s no secret that VTubers are now a core part of online anime culture. However, there’s one side of the VTubing industry that just doesn’t get much love. That’s right, we’re talking about lewdtubing.

These days, it feels like every other anime fan is experimenting with the concept, whether creating assets for VTubers or hosting their own Twitch VTubing streams themselves. Even I, dear reader, am a VTuber! And I’m not the only journalist out there creating content as an anime character, either.

Lewdtubing, meanwhile, is just like VTubing, except with a spicy added twist: These VTubers create a sizable amount of adult content in some shape or form. The best known lewdtuber is easily VShojo’s Projekt Melody, who quickly gained a following thanks to her 3D camgirl shows and raunchy-but-YouTube-friendly, SFW content. However, Melody is an exception to the rule. Most lewdtubers host modest, self-curated followings, building their careers independently from scratch, rarely turning to an agency for help.

That’s about to change, as women in lewdtubing are getting a major boost in visibility and resources thanks to a new VTuber agency guided by one of their own.

What is VAllure, the VTuber agency?

Calling itself “the first EN AVTuber agency,” or a VTuber agency for English-speaking adult VTubers, VAllure promises to help “content creators who have a passion for creativity with a lewd site.” Aided by lewdtuber investor and advisor Dude That’s Lewd, the agency promises a “heavy focus” on both ASMR recordings and audio roleplay work—two forms of online content that have a significant VTuber and VTuber-adjacent following.

“At the heart of our agency,” VAllure’s homepage states. “We know that supporting creatives in what they do and providing new exciting opportunities is the best course of action. We hope you follow along our journey where our actions speak louder than our words!”

For the first VAllure generation, the agency is looking for female creators who have streaming and content creation backgrounds. These women must have previously “produced, engaged in, or sold lewd content.” Idols are expected to engage in at least three streams a week, and they’ll also create four erotic audio recordings per month. Don’t worry if you aren’t familiar with ASMR or audio roleplay work; the agency will offer its rookie lewdtubers “a dedicated team of script writers and editors.”

Accepted VTubers are given their very own Live2D VTuber to stream with, 80 percent of revenue, and “the exciting opportunity to voice act in a lewd video game,” along with other content creation and visibility opportunities. The agency teases a wide variety of AVTuber character designs and personalities, suggesting VAllure will offer a little bit of spicy content for everyone.

When can I audition as an AVTuber anime girl?

VAllure plans to open auditions for its first AVTubers on March 1, with submissions running until the 31st. Talent will be chosen by April 2024, with a June 1, 2024 debut stage. And yes, VAllure calls these auditions “Gen 1,” so if VAllure’s initial talent proves popular, we may just see more lewdtubers from the agency in the near future.

As a VTuber who discusses adult games and sexual content, I have to say, VAllure offers a really good deal. The revenue split sounds good, merchandise revenue is given to performers, the agency lets talent have managers to navigate content creation, and they’ll even purchase equipment for streamers if need be. And yes, you get a whole team to help you with content development, including an assortment of artists and audio editors already connected with the group.

That’s a pretty unprecedented level of support for lewd VTubers, given, again, most of us are building our followings singlehandedly with DIY setups. VAllure could be good for independent AVTubers too, bringing more visibility into the lewd side of VTuber content. It might just be the shakeup the industry needs after the current Twitch meta has gone stale.

(feature image: Crunchyroll)

