Unfortunately, Armie Hammer is speaking again

Raise your hand if you’re sick to death of Armie Hammer constantly popping up to downplay his alleged abusive actions. The disgraced actor recently did a podcast with documentarian Louis Theroux, and he confessed to mistreating women—but stopped short of admitting any illegal behavior.

“I’m very quick to admit that I was selfish, and inconsiderate, and an a**hole, and a cad, and I used people to make me feel better,” Hammer said on the podcast. “People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them.”

But the allegations against Hammer go much further than “selfish” behavior. They captivated the internet when they first came to light in 2021 because they were deeply shocking. Leaked texts revealed Hammer had cannibalistic fantasies—and that was bad enough, but far from the end of it. An ex-girlfriend accused Hammer of rape, while another accused him of branding her. A third claimed he had emotionally abused her so badly she developed PTSD.

The LAPD investigated Hammer in the wake of the allegations but found insufficient evidence to charge him. Yet he lost his career, and rightly so. He’s been attempting a comeback, but he’s far from the A-lister he once was.

The Louis Theroux interview feels like yet another attempt from Hammer to rehabilitate his image. But, to be blunt, he’s doing a terrible job. “A**hole behavior, there’s no way around that,” he said. “Does it make me a d**k? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a d**k. That’s not illegal.”

Then he went on a rant about “cancel culture”—i.e., calling people out for their bad behavior. He said he didn’t “buy into” it and then explained he would work with fellow alleged sexual predator Woody Allen if asked. “If I say, ‘No, I would never work with Woody Allen,’ then all I’m doing is saying, ‘I believe in this system that cancels people.'”

Curiously, while railing against cancel culture, Hammer claims that being canceled was actually a good thing for him. “It killed off all of the ego. It killed off all of the bulls***. It killed off all of the pretense,” he said. “I spent three years and change really having to examine myself and really having to look at myself and really having to go, ‘Whoosh,’ to all of the external validation that I was getting.”

Hammer also clarified that he wasn’t an actual cannibal. “You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So no,” the actor said. “Sometimes when you’re involved with a person, and you’re dating, and you guys are having sex, and you are a bit of a provocateur, and you are exacerbated by alcohol or drugs or anything like that, it’s fun to ruffle feathers and it’s fun to push the envelope little by little.” He also claimed that the leaked text messages were “one side of a conversation” and “could have been a very funny conversation between two people who were joking and pushing each other and egging each other on.”

But there’s absolutely nothing funny about the situation. Hammer is an alleged abuser, and he just won’t go away.

